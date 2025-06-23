Jack Tanner Towing expands fleet with Mitsubishi-powered M/V Miss Hazel

Jack Tanner Towing Company has added the newly constructed 1368HP Super Tiger workboat, M/V Miss Hazel, to its fleet. Built by Serodino, Inc. in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the vessel is powered by twin Mitsubishi S6R engines, each delivering 684 horsepower at 1800 RPM. The Miss Hazel will operate primarily around Havana, Illinois, supporting the company’s regional towing operations, Laborde Products said.

The propulsion system includes Twin-Disc MG-5222 gears from Great Lakes Power, 5-inch sleeved shafts, and 52-inch Rice Propulsion four-blade propellers—delivering reliable thrust, maneuverability, and minimal vibration.

"Supporting Serodino, Inc. and Jack Tanner Towing Company on the Miss Hazel has been a meaningful project for our team," said Brian Laborde, President & CEO of Laborde Products. "We’re grateful for the opportunity and proud to play a role in keeping their operations running strong."

Evan Houghton owner of Jack Tanner Towing Company reflected on the experience, saying, “Working with Laborde Products throughout the process made things easy. We got the engines we trusted and the support to go with them. We always knew we wanted Mitsubishi engines in our vessel, and Serodino Inc. and I are proud that the Miss Hazel is the first of many in our fleet powered by Laborde’s Mitsubishi engines.”

The Miss Hazel strengthens Jack Tanner Towing Company’s fleet and reflects the company’s continued investment in high-performance, dependable vessels. The addition reinforces a focus on operational consistency and trusted equipment across the inland waterways.

About Laborde Products

