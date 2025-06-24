UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

The illustrious sailing ship Christian Radich cut an impressive sight on a cruise 11.06.2025 to celebrate United European Car Carriers’ (UECC) 35th anniversary as it carved an imperious path through the shimmering waters of the Oslofjord. And it was a fitting voyage for a company that has plotted an adventurous course to make an historic impact for green shipping. Over 160 guests — including representatives from UECC’s co-owners NYK and Wallenius Lines, as well as staff, customers, partners, and other stakeholders — came together aboard the historic 1937-built tall ship to mark a major milestone for UECC, the Company said.

The warm summer evening offered an ideal setting for a memorable celebration, rich with history, shared stories and laughter among the company’s valued supporters.

Accompanied by rousing sea shanties from the Norwegian Seaman’s Choir, the event brought back together former colleagues from the early days of UECC who shared wistful recollections with old friends, while newer employees discussed their ambitions about moving forward.

Business buoyancy

But the convivial atmosphere of joie de vivre was not confined to the decks as a wave of business buoyancy driven by customer demand is driving renewed expansion of the company’s fleet operations.

UECC has successfully navigated the shifting tides of shipping - through geopolitical disruption, economic volatility, a global pandemic and the twin revolution of decarbonisation and digitalisation - to emerge as a pioneer in the push for industry transformation.

Now, with the commercial winds in its sails as green regulation takes hold, the leading sustainable RoRo transportation provider in European shortsea shipping has nailed its colours firmly to the mast as it continues to pave the way to a net-zero future.

In a speech to assembled guests, CEO Glenn Edvardsen hailed the company’s evolution from humble beginnings as a niche RoRo operator, founded in 1990 on a vision to provide reliable shortsea transport for the European automotive industry, to become a “front-runner in sustainable shortsea shipping and one of the most respected carriers in the industry”.

Leading fleet decarbonization

CEO Glenn Edvardsen pointed out that UECC, now with a 16-vessel fleet of pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), has expanded through boosting capacity with more technically advanced, efficient ships and economies of scale to reduce emissions further.

This has enabled the company to establish a strong pan-European trading network and broaden its cargo capabilities to cover any rolling cargo, including H&H (high and heavy) cargoes and breakbulk (static cargo on mafi trailers), as well as vehicles.

‘Sustainability cornerstone’

Edvardsen said “sustainability is our cornerstone” that shapes the company’s operations and investments, including newbuild dual and multi-fuel LNG vessels - three with battery hybrid capability and with two similar vessels on order - and alternative fuels like biofuel and liquefied biomethane, as well as shore power initiatives.

“The newbuild sister vessels, due for delivery in 2028, will represent the next step forward in our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, with several enhancements and upgraded features that further improve performance, sustainability and operational flexibility,” he said.

He paid tribute to UECC employees past and present for their “dedication, resilience and spirit” in weathering storms, embracing change and upholding its core values of unity, energy, challenging and commitment.

“The next chapter of UECC is already underway. The world is changing fast - and so are we. We are committed not just to adapting, but to leading. We will continue to innovate, to decarbonise and to lead, putting sustainability and people at the heart of everything we do,” Edvardsen concluded.

About UECC UECC (United European Car Carriers) is a leading provider of sustainable shortsea RoRo transportation in Europe, operating a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers in a pan-European service network. The company also offers its customers door-to-door supply chain solutions and operates several vehicle terminals in major European ports. UECC's headquarters are based in Oslo, Norway, with subsidiary companies and branch offices around Europe.