DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

Arca, a leader in carbon mineralization technology, has announced the successful validation by classification society DNV of its innovative methodology for permanent carbon removal. This validation marks a significant milestone in the emerging Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) industry, as it is the first time a mineralization methodology focusing on enhanced air capture and ex-situ mineralization within ultramafic mine tailings has received such recognition, the classification society said.

Amidst rising climate concerns and the increasing demand for high-quality carbon dioxide removal options, robust validation and verification processes are critical. Arca's methodology has been validated as compliant with ISO 14064-2, setting a high standard for carbon removal practices at mine sites. This validation serves as an important signal to the mining industry, demonstrating that carbon removal efforts can be unambiguously verified according to ISO standards that carry broad societal legitimacy.

DNV was commissioned by Arca to provide an independent third-party validation of the methodology. The review process included an examination of the presented methodology, project design documentation, and follow-up interviews, which provided DNV with sufficient evidence to determine the fulfillment of the stated criteria.

Arca believes that scaling high-quality durable carbon removal requires independent third-party protocols and registries. They invested in the development of this ISO-validated methodology to support the essential work of independent carbon registries. Arca will leverage its methodology to help inform the development of new formal protocols for industrial-scale carbon removal.

About DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.