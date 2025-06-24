  1. Home
2025 June 24   11:17

shipbuilding

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, is delighted to class TMS Tankers’ latest vessel “LAMU” — an advanced, eco-efficient 114,000 DWT product tanker — at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard. A formal delivery signing meeting took place earlier in May at the shipyard, the classification society said.

This state-of-the-art vessel, the first of its kind for TMS Tankers and the first prototype of its class approved and classed by BV, represents a new generation of green LRII-type tankers. Developed with a focus on sustainability, compliance, and Arctic-capable resilience, the ship combines innovative engineering with the highest standards of environmental performance.

Measuring 248.8 meters in length with a beam of 44 meters and a depth of 21.5 meters, LAMU is powered by a single engine and propeller system. Its hull form has undergone multiple optimization rounds to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize emissions. It features a pre-swirl stator and vortex fin, enabling it to achieve the third stage of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), confirming its outstanding environmental and operational efficiency.

BV has been closely involved throughout the design approval and construction process, verifying compliance with international standards and BV Rules. The vessel meets the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR-H), offering enhanced structural integrity while increasing cargo and cabin capacities. It is equipped with both a desulphurization tower and High-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction (HPSCR) unit to meet current IMO SOx and NOx emissions regulations.

Designed for global operations — including navigation in ice-prone waters — it holds the BV ICE CLASS 1C Ice Strengthening Class Notation and features ice navigation enhancements including a ballast tank bubble blowing system and electrically heated PV valves, enabling year-round operation in environments with ice thickness up to 0.4 meters.

