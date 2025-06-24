  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

2025 June 24   12:41

shipbuilding

MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

MIHO Shipyard Co., Ltd. (MIHO, part of Tsuneishi Group) has completed the transition to 100% renewable electricity derived from hydropower across all its facilities, including production factories and employee dormitories. This shift is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 730 tonnes, marking a substantial contribution towards the realisation of a decarbonised society, Tsuneishi Group said.

The renewable electricity introduced is sourced from hydropower generated by the abundant water resources of the Fuji, Abe, Oi, and Tenryu rivers, all located within Shizuoka Prefecture. By adopting locally generated green energy, MIHO upholds the Tsuneishi Group’s corporate values of “Being one with the community”. This initiative also reflects the company’s broader commitment to building a more sustainable future by fostering regional energy circulation.

In parallel with its transition to renewable energy, MIHO has implemented a range of energy-saving measures, including the use of Chubu Electric Power Miraiz’s energy visualisation services to optimise compressor operations and reduce night-time power consumption. These measures have led to notable reductions in both electricity use and CO₂ emissions. In recognition of its efforts, the company received the Chairman’s Award by The Energy Conservation Center, Japan, at the 2022 Energy Conservation Grand Prize.

About MIHO Shipyard
MIHO Shipyard Co., Ltd. is a core company within the shipbuilding segment of the TSUNEISHI Group, which operates across the shipbuilding and maritime transport sectors. The company engages in the building and repair of vessels, and holds the leading market share in Japan for the building of fishing vessels such as tuna longliners and skipjack pole-and-line fishing boats. In addition to commercial vessels, MIHO Shipyard also constructs government vessels, including fishery patrol boats and other official craft.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

16:23

Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

16:19

Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

15:24

Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

15:18

COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

14:38

Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

13:47

CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC come into effect on July 13

13:41

IMO Hong Kong Convention to enter into force on 26 June 2025

11:17

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

10:29

Var Energi confirms first production through Jotun FPSO

09:39

DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

08:57

UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

2025 June 23

18:07

CMA CGM provides updates on tensions in the Middle East Gulf

17:41

ABS Chairman and CEO urges Greek maritime leaders to align strategy with regulation, technology, and safety

17:35

Fincantieri announces new version of the Company's bylaws

17:23

S&P Global warns congestion builds-up in Persian Gulf due to GPS jamming can lead to collisions

16:50

Jack Tanner Towing expands fleet with Mitsubishi-powered M/V Miss Hazel

16:39

USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

15:53

Austal USA launched its first steel ship USNS Billy Frank Jr.

15:24

TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

14:33

HD Hyundai partners with Edison Chouest to build LNG-dual fuel containerships in US

13:51

Strategic Marine delivers the fourth fast crew boat to TMS

12:53

Equinor: Johan Castberg producing at full capacity

12:07

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

11:49

Hapag-Lloyd anounces PSS for UAE to Kenya and Tanzania trade

11:27

ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

10:19

SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

2025 June 22

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news