MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

MIHO Shipyard Co., Ltd. (MIHO, part of Tsuneishi Group) has completed the transition to 100% renewable electricity derived from hydropower across all its facilities, including production factories and employee dormitories. This shift is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 730 tonnes, marking a substantial contribution towards the realisation of a decarbonised society, Tsuneishi Group said.

The renewable electricity introduced is sourced from hydropower generated by the abundant water resources of the Fuji, Abe, Oi, and Tenryu rivers, all located within Shizuoka Prefecture. By adopting locally generated green energy, MIHO upholds the Tsuneishi Group’s corporate values of “Being one with the community”. This initiative also reflects the company’s broader commitment to building a more sustainable future by fostering regional energy circulation.

In parallel with its transition to renewable energy, MIHO has implemented a range of energy-saving measures, including the use of Chubu Electric Power Miraiz’s energy visualisation services to optimise compressor operations and reduce night-time power consumption. These measures have led to notable reductions in both electricity use and CO₂ emissions. In recognition of its efforts, the company received the Chairman’s Award by The Energy Conservation Center, Japan, at the 2022 Energy Conservation Grand Prize.

About MIHO Shipyard

MIHO Shipyard Co., Ltd. is a core company within the shipbuilding segment of the TSUNEISHI Group, which operates across the shipbuilding and maritime transport sectors. The company engages in the building and repair of vessels, and holds the leading market share in Japan for the building of fishing vessels such as tuna longliners and skipjack pole-and-line fishing boats. In addition to commercial vessels, MIHO Shipyard also constructs government vessels, including fishery patrol boats and other official craft.