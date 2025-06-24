  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

2025 June 24   15:18

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

On June 20, M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU, the first 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ship in China, was officially delivered by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Yangzhou on Changxing Island, Shanghai. This marks three historic breakthroughs in the field of large-scale  methanol dual-fuel container ship construction: the first order for a Chinese shipowner, the first delivery by a Chinese shipyard, and the first real-ship application of a domestically produced methanol engine. This achievement provides the “Chinese solutions” to the global shipping industry’s green and low-carbon transition, showcasing the strength of China’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities, COSCO Shipping said.

M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU has an overall length of 366 meters and width of 51 meters. With a maximum container capacity of 16,136 TEUs, it is a true giant in the ocean shipping industry. Equipped with a 11,000 cubic meter ultra-large methanol storage tank, it can complete a one-way voyage from the Far East to the U.S. East Coast without refueling. The ship is also equipped with the first homegrown methanol dual-fuel engine, a methanol dual-fuel marine boiler and the first methanol generator set ever applied to Chinese container ships, all of which are developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The dual-fuel system allows flexible switching between fuel modes based on route requirements, and both its operational flexibility and stability have reached top international standards.

M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU sets multiple industry benchmarks for green and low-carbon performances. Its energy consumption indicators are at the global forefront whether operating in fuel or methanol mode. The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of the vessel has reached Phase III standards, which is 54.4% lower than the baseline set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). After switching to green methanol, the ship is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 120,000 tons per year, equivalent to the carbon sequestration effect of planting 6.7 million trees. To ensure the safe application of methanol fuel, the ship has innovatively adopted technologies such as a triangular-array methanol fuel tank design and a freshwater purging system, establishing a comprehensive safety assurance system.

Beyond its environmental and green development achievements, the ship also excels in digital intelligene. The streamlined hull design, high-efficiency propellers, and fully suspended twisted rudders significantly reduce hydrodynamic resistance and improve navigation efficiency. The ship is equipped with the world’s largest-capacity permanent magnet shaft generator, which not only enhances the engine room environment but also reduces maintenance costs. The intelligent system enables functions such as route optimization, equipment health monitoring, and hull structure safety early warning through real-time data collection and analysis. The Advanced Control and Monitoring System (ACMS) has significantly improved the efficiency of ship operations and management.

As a green and intelligent shipbuilding base under COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Yangzhou has, based on the concept of “green production, digital operations, and intelligent manufacturing,” ensured the efficient delivery of the M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU through a lean management system. This not only highlights COSCO SHIPPING’s leading capabilities in high-end shipbuilding, but also contributes “Chinese wisdom” and “Chinese solutions” to the global shipping industry’s transition toward green and low-carbon development.

The “methanol dual-fuel + intelligent shipping” model adopted by M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU is expected to become an important example and effective practice for the transformation and  development of green, low-carbon, and intelligent shipping. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

16:23

Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

16:19

Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

15:24

Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

14:38

Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

13:47

CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC come into effect on July 13

13:41

IMO Hong Kong Convention to enter into force on 26 June 2025

12:41

MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

11:17

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

10:29

Var Energi confirms first production through Jotun FPSO

09:39

DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

08:57

UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

2025 June 23

18:07

CMA CGM provides updates on tensions in the Middle East Gulf

17:41

ABS Chairman and CEO urges Greek maritime leaders to align strategy with regulation, technology, and safety

17:35

Fincantieri announces new version of the Company's bylaws

17:23

S&P Global warns congestion builds-up in Persian Gulf due to GPS jamming can lead to collisions

16:50

Jack Tanner Towing expands fleet with Mitsubishi-powered M/V Miss Hazel

16:39

USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

15:53

Austal USA launched its first steel ship USNS Billy Frank Jr.

15:24

TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

14:33

HD Hyundai partners with Edison Chouest to build LNG-dual fuel containerships in US

13:51

Strategic Marine delivers the fourth fast crew boat to TMS

12:53

Equinor: Johan Castberg producing at full capacity

12:07

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

11:49

Hapag-Lloyd anounces PSS for UAE to Kenya and Tanzania trade

11:27

ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

10:19

SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

2025 June 22

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news