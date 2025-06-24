COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

On June 20, M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU, the first 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ship in China, was officially delivered by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Yangzhou on Changxing Island, Shanghai. This marks three historic breakthroughs in the field of large-scale methanol dual-fuel container ship construction: the first order for a Chinese shipowner, the first delivery by a Chinese shipyard, and the first real-ship application of a domestically produced methanol engine. This achievement provides the “Chinese solutions” to the global shipping industry’s green and low-carbon transition, showcasing the strength of China’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities, COSCO Shipping said.

M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU has an overall length of 366 meters and width of 51 meters. With a maximum container capacity of 16,136 TEUs, it is a true giant in the ocean shipping industry. Equipped with a 11,000 cubic meter ultra-large methanol storage tank, it can complete a one-way voyage from the Far East to the U.S. East Coast without refueling. The ship is also equipped with the first homegrown methanol dual-fuel engine, a methanol dual-fuel marine boiler and the first methanol generator set ever applied to Chinese container ships, all of which are developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The dual-fuel system allows flexible switching between fuel modes based on route requirements, and both its operational flexibility and stability have reached top international standards.

M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU sets multiple industry benchmarks for green and low-carbon performances. Its energy consumption indicators are at the global forefront whether operating in fuel or methanol mode. The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of the vessel has reached Phase III standards, which is 54.4% lower than the baseline set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). After switching to green methanol, the ship is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 120,000 tons per year, equivalent to the carbon sequestration effect of planting 6.7 million trees. To ensure the safe application of methanol fuel, the ship has innovatively adopted technologies such as a triangular-array methanol fuel tank design and a freshwater purging system, establishing a comprehensive safety assurance system.

Beyond its environmental and green development achievements, the ship also excels in digital intelligene. The streamlined hull design, high-efficiency propellers, and fully suspended twisted rudders significantly reduce hydrodynamic resistance and improve navigation efficiency. The ship is equipped with the world’s largest-capacity permanent magnet shaft generator, which not only enhances the engine room environment but also reduces maintenance costs. The intelligent system enables functions such as route optimization, equipment health monitoring, and hull structure safety early warning through real-time data collection and analysis. The Advanced Control and Monitoring System (ACMS) has significantly improved the efficiency of ship operations and management.

As a green and intelligent shipbuilding base under COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Yangzhou has, based on the concept of “green production, digital operations, and intelligent manufacturing,” ensured the efficient delivery of the M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU through a lean management system. This not only highlights COSCO SHIPPING’s leading capabilities in high-end shipbuilding, but also contributes “Chinese wisdom” and “Chinese solutions” to the global shipping industry’s transition toward green and low-carbon development.

The “methanol dual-fuel + intelligent shipping” model adopted by M.V. COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU is expected to become an important example and effective practice for the transformation and development of green, low-carbon, and intelligent shipping.