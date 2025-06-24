Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

Saipem says it has been awarded from Enilive, Eni's company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions and the distribution of all energy carriers for mobility, a new contract for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities aimed at expanding the Enilive biorefinery in Porto Marghera, near Venice, valued at approximately 155 million euros.

The award is part of the recently renewed collaboration agreement on biorefining between the two companies and follows Eni's assignment to Saipem of the contract for the start of preliminary detailed engineering activities, procurement services, and the purchase of critical equipment for the same project, communicated last March.

The project involves increasing the plant's capacity from the current 400,000 to 600,000 tons per year and the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) starting from 2027.

With the award of this new contract, Saipem confirms its commitment to the energy transition sector and its positioning in the biorefining segment.

