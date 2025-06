CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC will come into effect on July 13

CMA CGM has announced that the following Overweight Surcharge (OWS) in the amount of USD 600 per 20'Dry container with gross weight equal or over 15 tons.

This OWS will be effective as of July 13th, 2025 until further notice and will be applied to 20' Dry Cargo shipped from Middle East Gulf to South America East Coast.