  3. Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

2025 June 24   14:38

Seaspan Energy says it has successfully completed its first LNG bunkering operation to a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Long Beach. On June 12, the Seaspan Baker conducted a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at anchor to the Plumeria Leader — an LNG-powered PCTC operated by NYK Line. This follows the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a tanker in Long Beach on May 17.  

LNG is widely regarded as a viable alternative to conventional marine fuels, offering substantial environmental benefits. Over its entire lifecycle, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by up to 27%. Beyond that, vessels using LNG also produce significantly fewer harmful emissions — over 90% fewer particulates, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulfur oxides (SOx) — making it an essential solution for meeting targets from the International Maritime Organization. These benefits also extend to coastal communities and port cities like Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Seattle, and Long Beach, which experience improved air quality as a result.

With three bunkering vessels in Seaspan Energy's fleet, and with multiple successful LNG bunkering operations already completed for car carriers, container ships, tankers and cruise vessels, Seaspan Energy is setting the standard for reliable LNG ship-to-ship bunkering on the West Coast of North America.

