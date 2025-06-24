  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

2025 June 24   15:24

shipbuilding

Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

Torqeedo, a leading company for electric propulsion systems on the water, will present its latest innovations at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe in Amsterdam - the Deep Blue 200i motor, an electrically rotatable version of the Deep Blue 100 azimuth thruster, and an intelligent fleet monitoring software. 

“Professionals from around the globe gather at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe to experience the latest maritime technology innovations. This year, we will present our most powerful motor yet: the Deep Blue 200i. As a provider of holistic system solutions, we consistently develop our products to open new areas of application for electric and hybrid propulsion systems in commercial shipping. Thanks to the modular structure of our product portfolio, we can offer customized solutions for a wide range of applications, including autonomous and professional vessels,” says Matthias Vogel, Senior Vice President Global Market, Customer & Service at Torqeedo.

The new Deep Blue 200i motor and Deep Blue 100 azimuth thruster are set to take center stage at the trade fair. The fully integrated inboard motor delivers up to 200kW at 900 rpm and can be flexibly incorporated into electric or hybrid propulsion systems. It is therefore ideal for powerful thrust applications in commercial shipping and opens up new performance classes.

To improve the maneuverability of heavy inland waterway vessels, Torqeedo is launching a new version of the Deep Blue 100 azimuth thruster. This 360-degree, electrically rotatable thruster requires little maintenance, thus significantly extending operating times.

As a provider of holistic systems, Torqeedo is also presenting an intelligent fleet monitoring system for commercial shipping. The software, developed jointly with c.technology, the provider of SaaS cloud infrastructure for powersport vehicles, continuously records and analyzes relevant operating data. Visitors will learn how this solution can be used to optimize efficiency, maintenance requirements, and deployment planning in a targeted manner. In addition, checklists and routines for daily operations can be stored to simplify processes.

Other technological highlights will be on display, including a new DC charging system with CCS2 technology. This interface, developed by Torqeedo, enables the fast charging of larger vessels with direct current.

About Torqeedo:    
Torqeedo is a leading company for electric propulsion mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, Germany, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drive systems from 0.5 to 200kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterized by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency, system integration, and solutions for a holistic energy management aboard.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

16:23

Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

16:19

Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

15:18

COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

14:38

Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

13:47

CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC come into effect on July 13

13:41

IMO Hong Kong Convention to enter into force on 26 June 2025

12:41

MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

11:17

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

10:29

Var Energi confirms first production through Jotun FPSO

09:39

DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

08:57

UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

2025 June 23

18:07

CMA CGM provides updates on tensions in the Middle East Gulf

17:41

ABS Chairman and CEO urges Greek maritime leaders to align strategy with regulation, technology, and safety

17:35

Fincantieri announces new version of the Company's bylaws

17:23

S&P Global warns congestion builds-up in Persian Gulf due to GPS jamming can lead to collisions

16:50

Jack Tanner Towing expands fleet with Mitsubishi-powered M/V Miss Hazel

16:39

USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

15:53

Austal USA launched its first steel ship USNS Billy Frank Jr.

15:24

TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

14:33

HD Hyundai partners with Edison Chouest to build LNG-dual fuel containerships in US

13:51

Strategic Marine delivers the fourth fast crew boat to TMS

12:53

Equinor: Johan Castberg producing at full capacity

12:07

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

11:49

Hapag-Lloyd anounces PSS for UAE to Kenya and Tanzania trade

11:27

ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

10:19

SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

2025 June 22

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news