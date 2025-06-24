Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

Torqeedo, a leading company for electric propulsion systems on the water, will present its latest innovations at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe in Amsterdam - the Deep Blue 200i motor, an electrically rotatable version of the Deep Blue 100 azimuth thruster, and an intelligent fleet monitoring software.

“Professionals from around the globe gather at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe to experience the latest maritime technology innovations. This year, we will present our most powerful motor yet: the Deep Blue 200i. As a provider of holistic system solutions, we consistently develop our products to open new areas of application for electric and hybrid propulsion systems in commercial shipping. Thanks to the modular structure of our product portfolio, we can offer customized solutions for a wide range of applications, including autonomous and professional vessels,” says Matthias Vogel, Senior Vice President Global Market, Customer & Service at Torqeedo.

The new Deep Blue 200i motor and Deep Blue 100 azimuth thruster are set to take center stage at the trade fair. The fully integrated inboard motor delivers up to 200kW at 900 rpm and can be flexibly incorporated into electric or hybrid propulsion systems. It is therefore ideal for powerful thrust applications in commercial shipping and opens up new performance classes.

To improve the maneuverability of heavy inland waterway vessels, Torqeedo is launching a new version of the Deep Blue 100 azimuth thruster. This 360-degree, electrically rotatable thruster requires little maintenance, thus significantly extending operating times.

As a provider of holistic systems, Torqeedo is also presenting an intelligent fleet monitoring system for commercial shipping. The software, developed jointly with c.technology, the provider of SaaS cloud infrastructure for powersport vehicles, continuously records and analyzes relevant operating data. Visitors will learn how this solution can be used to optimize efficiency, maintenance requirements, and deployment planning in a targeted manner. In addition, checklists and routines for daily operations can be stored to simplify processes.

Other technological highlights will be on display, including a new DC charging system with CCS2 technology. This interface, developed by Torqeedo, enables the fast charging of larger vessels with direct current.

About Torqeedo:

Torqeedo is a leading company for electric propulsion mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, Germany, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drive systems from 0.5 to 200kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterized by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency, system integration, and solutions for a holistic energy management aboard.