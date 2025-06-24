  1. Home
2025 June 24   17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

Accelleron says it has signed Turbo UptimeCare agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing vessel operators, P/F Vardin, P/F JFK Trol, P/F Christian i Grótinum and P/F Havborg, that will significantly reduce the downtime and costs associated with turbocharger servicing. Under the unique agreement, the four companies will share a replacement unit serviced by Accelleron and hosted at a local shipyard.

The fishing sector faces unique operational challenges, with small operators running sophisticated vessels for long periods in remote locations. Minimizing time at port and off-hire is essential to maintaining profitability, with some vessels spending up to 330 days a year at sea. With the nearest Accelleron service center to the Faroe Islands located in Denmark, any turbocharger service requirement would have previously meant taking a vessel out of service for several days.

The four operators in the new agreement all operate single vessels with Accelleron Power2 turbochargers. By agreeing to share a local exchange unit, the operators were able to reduce the cost of an on-hand resource that will mean turbocharger service issues can be resolved within a day. Once the replacement unit is installed, Accelleron-authorized service engineers will undertake the repairs needed on the old unit, ensuring a replacement turbocharger is always available when needed.

Turbo UptimeCare service agreements prioritize uninterrupted operations by giving operators immediate access to replacement turbochargers when those in operation need either scheduled or unscheduled service. As well as maximizing availability, the agreement also reduces investment cost – removing the need for operators to buy their own spare turbochargers – and guarantees that units are serviced by Accelleron’s skilled service engineers using original parts.

Accelleron Industries Ltd is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

