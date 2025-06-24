EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

Image courtesy of EST-Floattech

EST-Floattech, a leading Dutch energy storage systems provider for maritime and industrial applications, announced the expansion of its Octopus Series with the introduction of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery modules. With this addition the company addresses market demand for battery systems based on another chemical configuration. The new Octopus LFP ESS is engineered for reliable and robust large scale battery systems, and works together seamlessly with the trusted Octopus Series Battery Management System (BMS).

The newly introduced LFP is based on the significant advancements made in recent years, especially in terms of the energy density and cost per kWh. The Octopus LFP modules are engineered with the latest innovations in lithium iron phosphate chemistry, offering superior thermal stability, longer lifecycle performance, and enhanced safety.

With the expected long cycle lifetimes, the LFP modules are ideally suited for vessels discharging by day and charging overnight. Each module delivers a nominal voltage of 52V, a capacity of 233Ah, and is designed for scalable integration into larger battery systems of multiple MWh’s. The modular rack design is flexible in both height and width and includes integrated ventilation to ensure optimal thermal performance of the battery system. The decision for air cooling is an advantage compared to liquid cooling. There are no risks for leakage, less maintenance is needed and it limits the weight.

The LFP modules are part of the Octopus Series and its agnostic platform. Therefore, the battery system will be fully integrated with the Octopus Series Battery Management System (BMS), a platform developed in-house by EST-Floattech’s engineering team in the Netherlands and based on 15 years of experience. The BMS ensures seamless communication, precise thermal and power management, and real-time diagnostics, enabling optimized performance, operational safety, and compliance with stringent maritime classification and cyber security standards.

“By introducing LFP to our Octopus Series, we empower shipbuilders and operators with even more choice,” says Mark Witjens, CEO of EST-Floattech. “We understand that different vessels have different energy profiles. LFP gives us the ability to serve applications with a high energy capacity demand and long discharge and charge cycles with a robust, safe, and cost-effective solution—without compromising on our commitment to reliability and quality. The development of LFP is the logical step for EST-Floattech to cater the growing demand for different chemistries by shipyards and shipowners.”

The Octopus Series is known for its flexibility, reliability, and has type approvals from four major maritime class approvals. Adding LFP to this portfolio provides shipowners with more opportunities to optimize for application-specific needs, whether it’s extending battery life, improving sustainability of the fleet, or implementing systems with the highest standards in battery safety. EST-Floattech has outlined a roadmap to have the LFP module certified by various class societies in the beginning of next year.

Celebrating its third jubilee with this product launch, EST-Floattech continues to drive innovation in maritime energy storage. The addition of LFP reflects a broader commitment to offering chemistry-independent, future-proof solutions that address both operational and environmental goals for the maritime sector.

About EST-Floattech

EST-Floattech (2010) specialized in developing, producing, and commissioning reliable, sustainable, and safe battery systems for maritime applications, to support the global transition to sustainable energy. With over a decade of experience and projects installed worldwide, the company develops and delivers high-performance energy storage solutions designed for safety, sustainability, and smart integration. The in-house developed software of the Octopus Series, its BMS, is integrated to assure reliable operation of the battery system on board. EST-Floattech's battery technology is demonstrated by the more than 300 projects with its Green Orca and Octopus Series. Its reliability is proven by the ships that have been sailing with their batteries for more than a decade.