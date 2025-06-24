Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

At present, Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The shipping company says it continues to closely monitor the current developments in the region with the safety and well-being of its crews and ships as highest priority. Hapag-Lloyd also is actively evaluating potential risks and stand ready to adjust our operations should conditions change.

"Following a careful assessment of the current security environment, Hapag-Lloyd has implemented a temporary reduction of services to the Port of Haifa, Israel. At this time, our Atlantic Loop 7 (AL7) service will continue to call the port, while our East Med Shuttle 3 (EM3) service has temporarily suspended cargo acceptance for Haifa-bound shipments", the Company said.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East. As always, the safety of our seafarers, vessels and your cargo, as well as the reliability of our service, remain our top priorities. At this time, our operations across the region continue without interruption. Vessel schedules, port calls and inland activities continue as planned, and we remain fully committed to maintaining our service levels".