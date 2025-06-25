NYK's LNG carrier rescues fishers in Atlantic Ocean

Photo credit: NYK Line

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier managed by NYK LNG Shipmanagement Co., Ltd., rescued 11 Portuguese fishers in the Atlantic Ocean on June 22 (local time), NYK Line said in its news release.

While en route to the port of Dunkirk in France, the vessel received a distress call from a fishing boat that had sustained hull damage. The LNG carrier immediately headed to the scene and rescued all 11 individuals on board.

They are reported to be in good health and are scheduled to disembark at Dunkirk port around June 26.