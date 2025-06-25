Sanfu Shipbuilding cuts steel for 63,500DWT bulk carrier

Photo credit: Sanfu Shipbuilding

Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering Co.,Ltd. said that a steel cutting ceremony was held in the steel cutting workshop at 10:18 a.m. on 23rd June 2025 for a 63,500DWT BC (Hull No. SF240102). The bulk carrier will be built by Sanfu shipyard for Thailand ship owner. The ceremony was attended by the representatives of ship owner, NK Classification Society and SanFu shipyard.

The ship has an overall length of 199.90 metres, a plumbline length of 196.50 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a depth of 18.9 metres, a structural draught of 13.50 metres, a speed of about 13.5 knots, and is classed by NK Classification Society.

The SF240102 is the second vessel of this series, and its first vessel has been started on 4th March this year. This series of vessels adopts low resistance line design and energy-saving and environmental protection system, which improves the cargo carrying efficiency and meets the latest IMO environmental protection standard at the same time.