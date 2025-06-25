SAAM Towage takes delivery of tug duo from Sanmar

Sanmar Shipyards has further strengthened SAAM Towage’s already impressive fleet with the delivery of another two of its best-selling Boğaçay Class tugs to the Americas’ largest operator, the shipbuilding company said.

The delivery of BOĞAÇAY LV and BOĞAÇAY LXVIII, which have been renamed SAAM Charran and SAAM Petrel respectively by SAAM Towage, follows hot on the heels of SANMAR’s delivery of a third ground-breaking fully-electric ElectRA Series tug – named Trapananda by its new owner – to the SAAM Towage fleet.

Sanmar Shipyards is the global leader in fully-electric tugboat construction, and Trapananda is the eighth ElectRA Series tug it has delivered, with six more currently under construction.

The two Boğaçay Class tugs delivered to SAAM Towage are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MK-II design from Canadian Naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, which incorporates the latest in advanced machinery automation for an impressively high level of operational efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

The twin Z-drive, diesel-powered vessels have been designed for optimal performance in ship-handling duties for sea-going ships. Both can achieve 80 tonnes of bollard pull and are equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability.

Measuring 24.4m in overall length, BOĞAÇAY LXVIII and BOĞAÇAY LV feature distinct hull configurations optimised for operational versatility.

BOĞAÇAY LXVIII has a moulded beam of 12m and a navigational draft of 5.45m, while BOĞAÇAY LV features a moulded beam of 11.25m and a maximum operating draft of 5.25m.

Both tugs provide accommodation for a crew of up to six.

Built with a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, SAAM PETREL fully complies with the latest IMO Tier III emissions standards—further aligning with Sanmar’s vision for a cleaner and more sustainable maritime future.

SAAM Charran and SAAM Petrel represent the most technologically advanced and environmentally conscious versions delivered so far in the continuously evolving Boğaçay Class.

Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “SAAM Towage is one of the largest and most successful tugboat operators in the world, and it is an honour that they have come to us once again to provide the highly technologically advanced modern tugs they need.

Boğaçay Class tugs are our best-sellers for a reason – they get even the most demanding job done efficiently and safely while upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility.”

Pablo Cáceres, SAAM Towage Fleet, Sustainability and Development Director, said: “At SAAM Towage we are thrilled to receive our tugboat number 12 from SANMAR, which evidently follows our confidence on already proven designs and top-quality construction. SANMAR has not only delivered highly operational-effective tugboats but proven as a reliable partner in SAAM Towage growth development. We are certain that this relationship will continue strengthening with oncoming opportunities.”

Founded in 1976, Sanmar Shipyards is a leading tugboat builder pioneering the shift towards low and zero-emission vessels. Operating from two state-of-the-art, eco-friendly shipyards in Türkiye, SANMAR delivers innovative, high-performance tugs—many based on exclusive designs by Robert Allan Ltd.—to major international operators worldwide.

SAAM Towage, which operates in 104 ports across 12 countries, is a valued long-term customer of SANMAR. The company has previously added 12 tugboats, including eight Boğaçay Class tugs, to its growing and diverse fleet.