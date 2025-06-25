  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Crowley expands international shipping with inaugural route connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

2025 June 25   14:24

shipping

Crowley expands international shipping with inaugural route connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

Crowley, an international leader in logistics, marine and energy solutions, has announced a significant expansion of ocean shipping services with its first-ever route between the U.S. Northeast and Central America.

Utilizing Crowley’s new, state-of-the-art Avance Class vessels, the five-day transit between the Port of Philadelphia’s Gloucester Marine Terminal and ports in Guatemala and Honduras enables the most timely deliveries of food, apparel, industrial products and consumer goods to and from the Central America Northern Zone, which also includes El Salvador and Nicaragua. Crowley’s Copán container ship will begin the first voyage on July 3 from Central American to Gloucester City, New Jersey, operated by Gloucester Terminals LLC, a client company of Holt Logistics Corp.

“Customers can count on us to support their growth wherever they operate, including now between Central America and the U.S. Northeast. This best-in-class, non-stop service with our new LNG-powered vessels will deliver the fastest transit times in the market,” said Reinier van Delden, vice president of commercial operations at Crowley Logistics. “This means less inventory idle time, lower supply chain costs, and longer shelf life for critical products like fresh produce. With significant booking commitments already, we’re excited to bring these vessels to Philadelphia to connect our global customers with access to the regional market using superior, reliable operations provided by Crowley and Gloucester Terminals.”

Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the best-in-class Avance vessels reflect Crowley’s commitment to the maritime industry’s innovation and environmental efficiency that provide the most effective solutions for customers.

“Marine service is an important pillar of Philadelphia’s economy, and Gloucester Terminals is proud to be a partner with Crowley to accomplish this milestone for U.S-Central America trade,” said Christian Holt, sales representative for Gloucester and Holt. “This new route creates faster and more efficient pathways connecting Northeast Atlantic business owners to international customers. We are thrilled to partner with Crowley, another generational family-owned business. Together, with over 200 years of dedicated customer service, we focus on creating jobs, driving economic growth, and making a positive impact in the Philadelphia-South Jersey communities.”

The new route between Philadelphia and Central America expands on Crowley’s operations in the Northeast Atlantic, where it has served Puerto Rico, the Eastern Caribbean and the Virgin Islands with a regular container service for more than 70 years.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

17:09

Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new Colombian Navy frigate

16:14

DNV and major energy companies decode energy transition risks with new CFD software capabilities

16:01

HAV Design Managing Director steps down

15:44

Hiab to open new UK facility in 2027 to drive enhanced productivity and customer excellence

15:20

CMA CGM updates EEIS at origin from Spain Med to Asia as of July 1st

15:08

Danfoss iC7 series powers new e-ferry Nerthus

14:39

ClassNK opens new survey office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

13:43

Port Houston container volume rose 5% to 381 640 TEUs in May

12:29

SAAM Towage takes delivery of tug duo from Sanmar

11:22

Sanfu Shipbuilding cuts steel for 63,500DWT bulk carrier

10:53

NYK's LNG carrier rescues fishers in Atlantic Ocean

10:36

Deltamarin wins basic and detail design contract for six pioneering RoPax Vessels for Grimaldi Lines

09:31

Savannah achieves third month over half-million TEUs

2025 June 24

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

16:23

Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

16:19

Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

15:24

Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

15:18

COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

14:38

Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

13:47

CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC come into effect on July 13

13:41

IMO Hong Kong Convention to enter into force on 26 June 2025

12:41

MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

11:17

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

10:29

Var Energi confirms first production through Jotun FPSO

09:39

DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

08:57

UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news