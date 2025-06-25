Danfoss iC7 series powers new e-ferry Nerthus

The newly launched electric ferry Nerthus sets sail, featuring Danfoss Drives’ latest iC7 series as a key part of its all-electric propulsion system, highlighting Danfoss’ strong role in the green transition of maritime transport. Danfoss provides not only essential components for the ferry’s electric drivetrain but also parts of the shoreside charging infrastructure, the Company said.

“With Nerthus, Danfoss is pushing the boundaries of electrification and sustainability in maritime transport. We want to help build a more competitive, decarbonized future at sea - but this e-ferry is especially meaningful to us because it will be operating on the route between Funen and the island of Als, where Danfoss was founded 92 years ago and where our headquarters campus is still located,” says Padmanabhan Kailasam, Divisional President, Industrial Drives and Power Conversio, Danfoss Drives.

Molslinjen, Denmark’s largest domestic ferry operator, has invited key partners and guests to celebrate Denmark’s newest and most innovative e-ferry on Friday, 20 June 2025, when Nerthus officially was put into service. Jørgen Mads Clausen, Chairman Emeritus of Danfoss, joined the voyage to mark this exciting milestone.

The Nerthus e-ferry uses Danfoss’ iC7-Marine solution, an engineered-to-order system tailored to the unique demands of marine applications. It runs on 100% electric battery power during normal operation, with a biofuel-powered backup generator for extra flexibility, an upgrade compared to the well-known Ellen ferry, the longest ranging fully e-ferry in the world.

Danfoss’ iC7 solutions are designed to fit the exact needs of each vessel, speeding up delivery and improving efficiency and performance. The system also supports hybrid energy storage through the versatile iC7-Hybrid platform, making it a comprehensive solution for modern electric ferries.