2025 June 25   16:14

DNV and major energy companies decode energy transition risks with new CFD software capabilities

DNV has released a new version of its advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation software, developed through three joint industry projects (JIPs) with major energy companies. The software enables safer and more effective implementation of key low-carbon solutions, which are vital for achieving net-zero targets.

Accurate simulations of gas dispersion, fire and explosions are crucial for the deployment of energy transition solutions, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen and ammonia. KFX software models the behaviour of liquid or gaseous materials and predicts their potential consequences in real environments in the event of accidents. These simulations are used as the basis for design of installations, to mitigate consequences and for quantitative risk assessments (QRAs). KFX helps operators optimize safety measures and design efficiency—reducing both risks and unnecessary costs in energy transition projects.

The latest KFX release introduces specialized consequence modelling of carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia (NH3) and hydrogen (H2), has unique capabilities that reflect the physical properties and thermodynamics of each fluid. The new features were developed over four years in close collaboration with Equinor, TotalEnergies, Vår Energi, and Horisont Energi.

Industry collaboration increases safety

“At DNV, we’ve always believed that solving the industry’s biggest challenges requires collaboration,” says Kenneth Vareide, CEO of DNV Digital Solutions. “Through these joint industry projects, we’ve worked side by side with leading energy companies to decode the complexities of the energy transition, translating that knowledge into scalable software that supports the safe and effective deployment of CCUS and other critical technologies related to hydrogen and ammonia.”

“DNV has a wide range of solutions for advanced modelling of hazardous releases, from free-field empirical models to the most advanced CFD software,” says Trond Evanger, Head of Section of CFD Solutions at DNV. “With the new KFX release, we are bringing in capabilities that will create more accurate models, ultimately improving the basis of critical decisions,” he says.

For CO2 releases, the software now predicts the formation of dry ice and the sublimation of particles in the air or from the ground if deposited. This could impact the gas cloud and affect necessary safety distances in facility planning, contributing to more cost-efficient decarbonization projects.

Additionally, KFX now includes a multi-component spray model to simulate ammonia gas being absorbed in water droplets. It can be used to evaluate the efficiency and design of water curtains or other methods to mitigate the consequences of accidental releases.

Existing dispersion, combustion and radiation models in KFX have undergone extensive testing and validation for hydrogen and hydrogen mixtures. EXSIM, the gas explosion solver within the software solution, has also been further enhanced for better prediction of hydrogen explosion effects.

For more than 30 years, DNV has supported customers in the energy sector through the development of KFX computational fluid dynamics software in collaboration with Equinor, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, Eni, Horisont Energi, Vår Energi, Gassco, GRTgaz, and other energy companies, as well as the Research Council of Norway. The new release is a continuation of this commitment.

About DNV
DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. 

