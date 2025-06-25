Hiab to open new UK facility in 2027 to drive enhanced productivity and customer excellence

Hiab says it plans to open a new state-of-the-art customer service and installation centre for Hiab UK in Wrexham, Wales, UK, in 2027. The facility, representing a substantial investment by Hiab, will also be the headquarters for Hiab’s UK operations.

To meet long-term business growth targets in the UK, the site will be able to support a larger employee base than the current facility.

“Hiab sees strong potential in the UK market. Building our new state-of-the-art facility in Wrexham is a great business growth opportunity further solidifying our position as a leading provider of load handling solutions,” says Jason Stokes, Vice President, Sales & Services, UK & Ireland. “This investment reflects Hiab's dedication to providing top-notch service and support to its UK customer base.”

Hiab's new facility in Wrexham will be a multifaceted hub for its UK operations designed to deliver a market-leading customer experience. Here, a wide range of equipment will be installed onto customer vehicles, from small to heavy-duty HIAB crane models and MULTILIFT demountables. The facility will also provide comprehensive servicing and inspections for truck mounted forklifts. Customers will have the unique opportunity to experience Hiab’s products firsthand, observe rigorous equipment testing, and participate in training programs. This new facility will also boast a sustainable building certification in line with Hiab's ambitious sustainability goals.