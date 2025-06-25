  1. Home
2025 June 25   16:01

shipbuilding

HAV Design Managing Director steps down

Stig Magne Espeseth, who has headed up Norway-based ship designer HAV Design for the past 20 years, will step down as managing director and move into the role of SVP Design, HAV Group said.

“Stig has headed up our ship design business for the past 20 years. He has been instrumental in firmly establishing the company as one of Europe’s leading providers of ship designs that are optimized to improve vessel performance and safety while also reducing the environmental footprint. We are grateful for his efforts and delighted that he will stay with the company in a role that is closest to his heart – development of new ship designs,” says Gunnar Larsen, chairman of HAV Design AS and CEO of the company’s parent group HAV Group ASA.

In his new role as SVP Design, Espeseth will apply his unique competence to further develop the company’s design department in order to develop new ship designs that will be offered to the market in line with a revised business development and sales/marketing strategy. He will also head up development of design tools and evaluation of new technologies.

“We are in the middle of an ever-changing market and see the need to branch into new market segments. I look forward to allocating all my time to working on improving our existing designs and developing new ship designs,” says Stig Magne Espeseth, SVP Design at HAV Design.

HAV Design is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

In addition to his role as CEO of HAV Group ASA, Gunnar Larsen will during an interim period act as managing director of HAV Design AS until a permanent successor is in place.

The recruitment process to hire a new, permanent managing director of HAV Group’s ship design business will commence immediately.

