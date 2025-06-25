Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

Kalmar says it has signed an agreement to supply two Kalmar empty container handlers to Depot Management Finland Oy. The ordered machines can efficiently handle two containers each at the same time in their depot operations. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Depot Management Finland Oy, which recently expanded through the acquisition of a local container services provider, is actively reorganising its operations to enhance efficiency across its growing network. Container-Depot Ltd, a part of the same group and a long-standing operator at Vuosaari port in Helsinki, will utilise the new Kalmar machines to handle increasing container traffic at the site.

The ordered machines are designed for efficient and safe empty container handling and will be equipped with a new type of spreader, which brings notable safety and performance enhancements. The innovative twin twistlock solution enables the flexible handling of tank containers and standard containers in 20ft, 40ft, 45ft and 53ft sizes without speed reduction. The spreader's design featuring extendable top twistlocks and the absence of side clamps supports tight stacking and allows for the safe lifting of misaligned containers by correcting deviations of up to +/- 55 mm.

Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.