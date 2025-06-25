  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

2025 June 25   18:23

ports

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

Kalmar says it has signed an agreement to supply two Kalmar empty container handlers to Depot Management Finland Oy. The ordered machines can efficiently handle two containers each at the same time in their depot operations. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Depot Management Finland Oy, which recently expanded through the acquisition of a local container services provider, is actively reorganising its operations to enhance efficiency across its growing network. Container-Depot Ltd, a part of the same group and a long-standing operator at Vuosaari port in Helsinki, will utilise the new Kalmar machines to handle increasing container traffic at the site.

The ordered machines are designed for efficient and safe empty container handling and will be equipped with a new type of spreader, which brings notable safety and performance enhancements. The innovative twin twistlock solution enables the flexible handling of tank containers and standard containers in 20ft, 40ft, 45ft and 53ft sizes without speed reduction. The spreader's design featuring extendable top twistlocks and the absence of side clamps supports tight stacking and allows for the safe lifting of misaligned containers by correcting deviations of up to +/- 55 mm.

Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

17:09

Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new Colombian Navy frigate

16:14

DNV and major energy companies decode energy transition risks with new CFD software capabilities

16:01

HAV Design Managing Director steps down

15:44

Hiab to open new UK facility in 2027 to drive enhanced productivity and customer excellence

15:20

CMA CGM updates EEIS at origin from Spain Med to Asia as of July 1st

15:08

Danfoss iC7 series powers new e-ferry Nerthus

14:39

ClassNK opens new survey office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

14:24

Crowley expands international shipping with inaugural route connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

13:43

Port Houston container volume rose 5% to 381 640 TEUs in May

12:29

SAAM Towage takes delivery of tug duo from Sanmar

11:22

Sanfu Shipbuilding cuts steel for 63,500DWT bulk carrier

10:53

NYK's LNG carrier rescues fishers in Atlantic Ocean

10:36

Deltamarin wins basic and detail design contract for six pioneering RoPax Vessels for Grimaldi Lines

09:31

Savannah achieves third month over half-million TEUs

2025 June 24

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

16:23

Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

16:19

Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

15:24

Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

15:18

COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

14:38

Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

13:47

CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC come into effect on July 13

13:41

IMO Hong Kong Convention to enter into force on 26 June 2025

12:41

MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

11:17

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

10:29

Var Energi confirms first production through Jotun FPSO

09:39

DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

08:57

UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news