Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has published a new book, “Toward a Sustainable Blue Economy”, in which Matthieu de Tugny highlights the need for the industry to reframe how the global fleet is financed, fueled, and operated if its decarbonization goals are to be achieved.

The sequel to BV’s “Shaping a Better Maritime World”, published in 2022, Matthieu de Tugny’s new book charts the progress made over the last five years that has seen the industry embrace new technologies that hold the potential to greatly reduce shipping’s carbon emissions. However, in spite of this progress, the industry’s infrastructure, processes, and practices remain grounded in the availability and predictable pricing of fuel oil, which greatly inhibits its ability to transition away from fossil fuels.

Today’s ocean economy is worth over $2.2 trillion and supports over 600 million jobs worldwide in its own right. As part of Matthieu’s vision for industry change, he highlights the need to depart from the risk-averse approach that underpins shipping’s financial systems. Matthieu calls for a more dynamic focus on green financing that directly links capital to climate performance, whilst engaging in unprecedented levels of collaboration with industry partners and wider stakeholders, to challenge established operational models.

Classification societies, such as BV, sit at the heart of this effort and are uniquely positioned to facilitate change by utilizing deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges owners and operators face, whilst providing the necessary assurance, in the form of Approvals in Principle (AiPs) rules, and guidelines to unlock the financial investment that will support the commercial development of clean technologies.

Matthieu de Tugny, EVP, Bureau Veritas, said: “We need to combine big thinking with pragmatic execution. The maritime industry is having to contend with a period of unprecedented uncertainty as it works to reduce its carbon emissions, but achieving a sustainable blue economy extends beyond simply decarbonizing shipping. It will require a holistic approach to reinvent the systems, processes, and infrastructure that is heavily reliant on fossil fuels combined with often small, pragmatic actions to realize our ambitions.

In a wide-ranging intervention that explores shipping’s role as a custodian of the oceans at a time when the maritime landscape faces significant environmental challenges, Toward a Sustainable Blue Economy is both a roadmap and a rallying cry for the maritime industry to adapt, in order to unlock its sustainable future.