  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new Colombian Navy frigate

2025 June 25   17:09

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new Colombian Navy frigate

Kongsberg Maritime says it has signed a contract with Damen Naval to supply twin Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP) and shaftlines as part of a contract with the Colombian Navy for a new frigate.

In September 2022, the Colombian Ministry of Defence announced that COTECMAR and Damen Naval will develop the new frigate. Construction is to begin at the end of 2025, with commissioning expected at the end of 2029 or the beginning of 2030.

The new Colombian frigate is based on Damen’s SIGMA design (Ship Integrated Geometrical Modularity Approach), which has proven popular with a growing number of navies, with variations of SIGMA currently in use by Mexico and Indonesia. The SIGMA vessel range uses modular platform components, enabling customisation for specific operational needs.

The frigate is part of the Colombian Navy’s Plataforma Stratégica de Superficie (PES) programme, initiated in 2015 to replace the country’s Padilla frigates and upgrade the country’s maritime capabilities.

Kongsberg Maritime supports the construction of modern naval vessels with customised propeller and shaftline systems that ensure long-range operation and sharp reductions in underwater radiated noise.

In 2024, Damen Naval selected Kongsberg Maritime to supply four shipsets of its CPP systems and associated equipment, including shaftlines, for four anti-submarine warfare frigates. Two are to be supplied to the Royal Netherlands Navy and two to the Belgian Navy. It was the second such collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime and Damen Naval in an 18-month period, continuing a long relationship between the two companies

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

16:14

DNV and major energy companies decode energy transition risks with new CFD software capabilities

16:01

HAV Design Managing Director steps down

15:44

Hiab to open new UK facility in 2027 to drive enhanced productivity and customer excellence

15:20

CMA CGM updates EEIS at origin from Spain Med to Asia as of July 1st

15:08

Danfoss iC7 series powers new e-ferry Nerthus

14:39

ClassNK opens new survey office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

14:24

Crowley expands international shipping with inaugural route connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

13:43

Port Houston container volume rose 5% to 381 640 TEUs in May

12:29

SAAM Towage takes delivery of tug duo from Sanmar

11:22

Sanfu Shipbuilding cuts steel for 63,500DWT bulk carrier

10:53

NYK's LNG carrier rescues fishers in Atlantic Ocean

10:36

Deltamarin wins basic and detail design contract for six pioneering RoPax Vessels for Grimaldi Lines

09:31

Savannah achieves third month over half-million TEUs

2025 June 24

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

17:17

Accelleron inks agreements with four Faroe Islands fishing fleet operators

16:23

Saipem secures contract from Enilive for the expansion of the Venice Biorefinery

16:19

Hapag-Lloyd's vessels continue to transit the Stait of Hormuz

15:24

Torqeedo presents new Deep Blue 200i motor and other innovations for the first time at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe

15:18

COSCO Shipping delivers China’s first homegrown 16,000 TEU methanol-dual fuel

14:38

Seaspan Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a car carrier at Port of Long Beach

13:47

CMA CGM's OWS for dry cargo from Middle East Gulf to SAEC come into effect on July 13

13:41

IMO Hong Kong Convention to enter into force on 26 June 2025

12:41

MIHO Shipyard completes transition to 100% renewable electricity

11:17

BV classes TMS Tankers’ new generation 114,000-dwt LRII tanker “LAMU”

10:29

Var Energi confirms first production through Jotun FPSO

09:39

DNV validates Arca’s carbon removal methodology

08:57

UECC celebrates its 35th anniversary

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news