2025 June 25   17:40

hydrogen

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. ("MITSUI E&S") has been selected for a subsidy under the "Technology Development Project for Building a Hydrogen Society / Regional Hydrogen Utilization Technology Development" by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The selected project, titled "Research and Development of a Hydrogen Refueling System for Hydrogen-Powered Cargo Handling Equipment" (hereinafter "the Project"), aims to support the widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered cargo handling equipment.

In the field of international logistics, particularly in maritime container transport, reducing CO₂ emissions from cargo handling equipment has become an urgent issue. In response, MITSUI E&S, with support from NEDO, successfully developed and demonstrated the world's first rubber-tired gantry crane (RTGC) powered by a fuel cell (FC) (Note 2). As hydrogen-powered cargo handling equipment is being tested at port container terminals as part of decarbonization efforts, MITSUI E&S will now leverage the results of this demonstration to develop a hydrogen refueling system essential for the widespread adoption of such equipment.

The Project aims to develop a proprietary hydrogen refueling system capable of efficiently supplying large volumes of hydrogen fuel to various types of cargo handling equipment, even in scenarios where hydrogen-powered machinery is widely deployed. The scope of the Project includes research into the necessary requirements and equipment specifications, as well as investigations into relevant regulations and certifications required for operational deployment.

Through this initiative, the hydrogen refueling system developed is expected to accelerate the decarbonization of port container terminals and significantly reduce CO₂ emissions. Furthermore, it will support the adoption of hydrogen-powered cargo handling equipment both in Japan and internationally, contributing to the growth of related industries and the creation of new employment opportunities.

MITSUI E&S remains committed to leveraging the knowledge and technologies gained through this Project to further advance efforts toward realizing a hydrogen-based society.

