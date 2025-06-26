  1. Home
2025 June 26   09:31

offshore

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

DNV says it has successfully concluded a landmark joint industry project (JIP) validating the feasibility  of wind farm flow control technology (WFFC). Launched in 2023, the initiative has brought together 20 industry leaders to develop the most comprehensive dataset and methodology for assessing WFFC performance to date.

The project marks a critical milestone by establishing industry-wide consensus on important aspects of WFFC paving the way towards bankability, addressing long-standing gaps in benefit quantification and simulation accuracy. Leveraging DNV’s LongSim software, the JIP analyzed the largest body of test data ever compiled for WFFC, enabling precise predictions of energy yield improvements under real-world conditions. These findings have significantly progressed standardized methodologies, aiming to give developers, OEMs, and financiers the methodologies to evaluate and deploy WFFC projects with confidence. 

"This collaboration has elevated wind farm flow control from a promising concept to a credible solution for improving operational efficiency," said Ditlev Engel, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Systems at DNV. "By bringing together 20 industry leaders to develop robust performance benchmarks and standardized methodologies, we’ve addressed critical challenges—uncertainty, fragmented data, and inconsistent modeling—that previously slowed progress. This marks both a technical achievement and a significant step forward commercially: WFFC now provides operators with a potential  competitive advantage, delivering measurable returns that can help accelerate the energy transition."

A key strength of this project is its framework, allowing participants to accelerate WFFC integration into upcoming projects, which now grants them a first-mover advantage. The collaboration also stood out for its rare alignment of developers, utilities, OEMs, and energy majors on unified acceptance criteria, ensuring a unified approach to adoption. DNV’s combined expertise across teams provided end-to-end technical validation, reinforcing confidence in the results.

The JIP directly tackled three core industry challenges. First, it confirmed WFFC’s compatibility with existing assets, resolving implementation feasibility concerns. Second, it quantified energy output gains demonstrating the potential for clear benefits. Finally, it validated DNV’s LongSim as a reliable tool for simulating complex farm-wide flow interactions , giving stakeholders robust models and data to support decision-making.

Industry participants recognize the project’s value in driving innovation. "The involvement of so many players in this JIP underscores the sector’s commitment to maximizing wind asset performance through innovation," said Astrid Rusås Kristoffersen, Director of R&D at DNV. "DNV’s methodology, developed in Group R&D, strengthens our partners confidence to deploy WFFC at scale."

With the successful completion of this JIP, WFFC is gaining traction as a transformative solution for wind farm operators—strengthening credibility and trust while advancing toward bankable applications. A selection of partners has agreed to continue their cooperation in moving WFFC towards bankability in a continuation of the JIP with more data and further refinements of methodologies.

JIP participants:  BP, EDF Renewables, EnBW, EnergieKontor, Enel Green Power, ENGIE, Equinor, GE Vernova, Schroeders Greencoat, Iberdrola/Scottish Power, Parkwind, Pattern, Repsol, RES, RWE, Shell, Vattenfall, Vestas, Windey, Orsted.

