Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

Photo credit: Econwind

Uni-Tankers sees wind as pillar in decarbonization strategy

Econowind has successfully installed four 16-metre VentoFoils on board the chemical tanker M/T JUTLANDIA SWAN, owned and operated by Danish shipping company Uni-Tankers. The ATEX-proof Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion units were installed in just four days in the port of Rotterdam.

The installation marks another important step in the growing adoption of Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion technology for tankers. With over 130 VentoFoils sold to date, Econowind continues to expand its footprint in the commercial fleet, offering practical solutions that reduce emissions and help vessel owners comply with tightening regulations.

“This is the fourth tanker to sail with VentoFoils,” says Chiel de Leeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind. “It shows how our suction wing technology is gaining traction in the tanker segment. Thanks to our experience and ATEX-approved systems, we know what’s required for these vessels. And we’re proud to support Uni-Tankers as they take this important step.”

M/T JUTLANDIA SWAN is a 124 x 20 metre tanker. Inspired by a similar setup on a Chemship parcel tanker, Uni-Tankers saw an opportunity to apply wind propulsion to one of their own vessels, aligning with their ambitions to decarbonize operations.

The project was carefully prepared in advance. During a scheduled drydock in Turkey, the foundation works were carried out. Once the vessel arrived in Rotterdam, the commissioning process proceeded swiftly at Rotterdam Offshore Group (ROG), underlining how easily VentoFoils can be integrated into operational workflows.

The system is currently undergoing classification with Bureau Veritas and is expected to deliver strong performance: a 10% improvement in EEXI and a 3% contribution towards FuelEU Maritime compliance. This makes the business case not only technically viable but also economically compelling.

“Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion has clear potential — but its real value depends on how well it integrates into daily operations. Now we’ll be able to test how these sails behave at sea, what they mean for fuel efficiency, and how the crew can work with them in practice,” says Kristian Larsen, Technical Director at Uni-Tankers.

With wind seen as a key pillar in Uni-Tankers’ decarbonization strategy, the M/T JUTLANDIA SWAN will now serve as a test case for integrating suction-based wind propulsion in everyday tanker operations.