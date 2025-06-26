  1. Home
2025 June 26   11:08

shipping

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

A.P. Moller - Maersk says it has launched “Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio”, a new digital solution designed to help global cargo owners regain control in an increasingly volatile trade environment. As global trade faces a paradigm shift marked by rising tariffs, regulatory scrutiny, and disrupted customs processes, Maersk’s new platform offers a centralized, AI-powered approach to customs and tariff management.

Lars Karlsson, Global Head of Trade & Customs Consulting at Maersk commented: "For decades, global trade benefited from declining tariffs and fewer barriers. But for now, that has been put on hold. Today’s environment is defined by unpredictability, with newly imposed and suddenly postponed tariffs creating what many of our customers describe as ‘tariff chaos’. Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio is our answer to this challenge—bringing clarity, compliance, agility and cost optimization to global supply chains when goods are crossing borders".

After comprehensive pilots with large customers, the solution will be available as from 28 June for cargo imported into the US. The full roll out covering the rest of the world is scheduled for August. The product is best used by cargo owners as part of their integrated logistics services by Maersk but can also be implemented as a stand-alone solution.

Many even globally active companies still rely on up to 30 or 40 different local customs brokers based in as many ports or countries, resulting in fragmented data, limited visibility, and unnecessarily paid duties. This decentralized approach is increasingly unsustainable in a world where tariff levels are not only higher but also much more volatile. 

Maersk data shows that:
5–6% of tariffs are overpaid on average due to lack of centralized data and optimization.
20% of shipment delays are caused by poor customs preparation.
Only 50-55% of trade that is eligible for existing Free Trade Agreements (FTA) actually use the respective FTAs. More than 650 FTAs exist, but they are complex and companies often don't have the resources to fully understand all applying details at origin and destination. Hence, many owners of global supply chains are leaving significant savings untapped.

As a centralized, intelligent solution “Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio” is a global customs platform that combines:
AI-powered tariff engineering and optimization, ensuring the correct application of over 6,000 product codes and 20,000+ sub-codes.
Upstream compliance risk screening, helping customers avoid delays, detentions, and penalties.
Real time updates from data partners, as well as Maersk's network of 2,700 customs experts across the globe, all feeding tariff and regulation changes into a unified system.

The platform solution allows the integration of trusted local brokers while still ensuring a global overview.

Another challenge is that companies must comply with a growing number of complex regulations—from product safety and labor standards to upcoming environmental mandates such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and deforestation regulations. Non-compliance can result in significant fines and market bans. Maersk’s customs team is equipped with tools and expertise to help customers stay compliant and ahead of these developments.

With intensified customs controls—particularly in the U.S., where inspections have increased significantly over the past months—Maersk’s role as both consultant and fulfillment partner is more critical than ever. Besides the new “Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio”, the company’s global reach and local expertise enable customers to optimize their customs strategies, reduce costs, and ensure uninterrupted trade flows.

About Maersk
A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company  working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and reduced GHG emissions fuels.

