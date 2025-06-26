  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

2025 June 26   13:41

shipping

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

Stena Line has announced that Stena Futura, the first of its new hybrid ferries destined for the Irish Sea, has successfully completed its sea trials. The completion of the sea trials is a significant milestone in the build Stena Futura and the vessel is on schedule to enter service on the Belfast-Heysham route in late summer, the shipping company said.

Sea trials are designed to test the vessel at sea to demonstrate the proper function of the ship to ensure that all systems are fully operational and in line with agreed specifications. The tests include areas such as engine performance and endurance, fuel consumption, navigation and radio equipment, emergency systems, speed tests, maneuverability, engine and thruster tests as well as safety tests.

Once operational, Stena Futura and sister ship Stena Connecta will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The two hybrid vessels will play a key role in Stena Line’s sustainability journey. They will be enhanced with built in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Niclas Martensson, CEO of Stena Line said: "It is with great excitement that we announce that Stena Futura has successfully completed its sea trials. The Irish Sea region continues to be a booming market for Stena Line, and the significant boost these ships will provide to our freight capacity on the popular Belfast – Hesham route will be welcomed by the market.

“These vessels represent a crucial step in our broader sustainability journey. By integrating battery propulsion and shore power capabilities, we are making significant strides towards our goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, reinforcing Stena Line's position as a leader in sustainable shipping."

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

17:09

Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new Colombian Navy frigate

16:14

DNV and major energy companies decode energy transition risks with new CFD software capabilities

16:01

HAV Design Managing Director steps down

15:44

Hiab to open new UK facility in 2027 to drive enhanced productivity and customer excellence

15:20

CMA CGM updates EEIS at origin from Spain Med to Asia as of July 1st

15:08

Danfoss iC7 series powers new e-ferry Nerthus

14:39

ClassNK opens new survey office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

14:24

Crowley expands international shipping with inaugural route connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

13:43

Port Houston container volume rose 5% to 381 640 TEUs in May

12:29

SAAM Towage takes delivery of tug duo from Sanmar

11:22

Sanfu Shipbuilding cuts steel for 63,500DWT bulk carrier

10:53

NYK's LNG carrier rescues fishers in Atlantic Ocean

10:36

Deltamarin wins basic and detail design contract for six pioneering RoPax Vessels for Grimaldi Lines

09:31

Savannah achieves third month over half-million TEUs

2025 June 24

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news