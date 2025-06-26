  1. Home
2025 June 26   15:57

shipping

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

CMA CGM Group says that its new vessel COSCO SHANGHAI will be phased into AMERIGO Service as part of the Group's continuous efforts to enhance service reliability and add frequency. 

Key details:
Vessel Name: m/v "COSCO SHANGHAI" 
Phase-In Voyage: 0MRJ3W1MA 
Expected ETA at First Port of Call: August 4th, 2025 in Salerno 
Service: AMERIGO (Transatlantic) 

Rotation: Salerno - La Spezia - Genoa - Vado Ligure - Valencia - Algeciras - New York - Norfolk - Savannah - Miami 

The inclusion of m/v "COSCO SHANGHAI" in the AMERIGO fleet will support CMA CGM's network stability and ensure continued service efficiency across the Transatlantic trade. This phase-in will not impact current scheduling or cargo cut-off times, the shipping company said. 

Image credit: CMA CGM Group

