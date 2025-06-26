  1. Home
2025 June 26   17:34

shipping

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

CMA CGM Group has announced an important update regarding the North Europe to/from East Coast South America service, SAFRAN. The port of London Gateway (GBLGP) has been temporarily replaced by the port of Southampton (GBSOU) for four consecutive voyages during June. 

After further assessment of port congestion situation at London Gateway, it has been decided to extend the call at the port of GBSOU instead of GBLGP for four more consecutive voyages. 

Please find below the details of the affected vessels and their respective voyage numbers:

- m/v "SAN LORENZO MAERSK" voy. 0EWKQN1MA (NB) / 0EWL7S1MA (SB) – ETA Southampton on July 3rd, 2025
- m/v "SAN MARCO MAERSK" voy. 0EWKSN1MA (NB) / 0EWL9S1MA (SB) – ETA Southampton on July 10th 
- m/v "MAERSK LONDRINA" voy. 0EWKUN1MA (NB) / 0EWLBS1MA (SB) – ETA Southampton on July 17th 
- m/v "CAP SAN ARTEMISSIO" voy. 0EWKWN1MA (NB) / 0EWLDS1MA (SB) – ETA Southampton on July 24th 

Rotation: Southampton - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Tanger - Santos - Paranagua - Buenos Aires - Montevideo - Rio Grande - Paranagua - Santos - Tanger

