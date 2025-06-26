  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

2025 June 26   16:29

shipbuilding

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

Swiss marine power company WinGD will provide XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels to be built for a major Taiwanese container ship operator. As well as indicating the competitiveness of WinGD’s methanol concept, the contract highlights the immediate impact of IMO’s Net Zero Framework and GHG Fuel Intensity (GFI) Standard on vessel ordering, WinGD said. 

The owner’s most recent order is for methanol-ready X92 engines for twelve 16,000 TEU vessels. They join existing orders placed earlier in the year for twenty 8,700 TEU container vessels, when the company selected methanol-ready X82 engines for fourteen vessels, with the remainder to deploy X82DF-M methanol-fuelled engines. 

Volkmar Galke, Director Sales, WinGD commented: “Alongside engine capex and fuel efficiency, owners now need to consider which fuels they can access to in order to reduce IMO compliance costs. Our Taiwanese customer considered its fuelling strategy to reduce costs under the new GFI regime and we are glad that our engines will be part of their winning formula.”

In the run-up to the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting in April, the owner had been considering LNG dual-fuel engine designs for its latest newbuild series. After the approval of the IMO’s Net Zero Framework at that meeting the operator re-evaluated its decision, opting to proceed with a portfolio of methanol-ready engines potentially using biodiesel until they are converted alongside earlier methanol-fuelled engine orders. 

WinGD says it is ready to support ship operators whichever fuel pathway they choose. Its diesel-fuelled X-Engines and dual-fuel LNG X-DF engines support the use of biodiesel and biomethane blends respectively. And its X-DF-M methanol dual-fuel and X-DF-A ammonia dual-fuel engines, both of which are being delivered for the first time this year allow for uptake of zero or near-zero emissions (ZNZ) fuels when operators are ready. 

All WinGD engines can be converted to use ZNZ fuels thanks to a common, robust engine platform and WinGD’s retrofit-ready, modular design approach. The company is already gaining experience in methanol retrofit projects and can provide unique support for shipowners in completing these projects thanks to its OEM expertise and strong relationships with yards and engine builders. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

17:09

Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new Colombian Navy frigate

16:14

DNV and major energy companies decode energy transition risks with new CFD software capabilities

16:01

HAV Design Managing Director steps down

15:44

Hiab to open new UK facility in 2027 to drive enhanced productivity and customer excellence

15:20

CMA CGM updates EEIS at origin from Spain Med to Asia as of July 1st

15:08

Danfoss iC7 series powers new e-ferry Nerthus

14:39

ClassNK opens new survey office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

14:24

Crowley expands international shipping with inaugural route connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

13:43

Port Houston container volume rose 5% to 381 640 TEUs in May

12:29

SAAM Towage takes delivery of tug duo from Sanmar

11:22

Sanfu Shipbuilding cuts steel for 63,500DWT bulk carrier

10:53

NYK's LNG carrier rescues fishers in Atlantic Ocean

10:36

Deltamarin wins basic and detail design contract for six pioneering RoPax Vessels for Grimaldi Lines

09:31

Savannah achieves third month over half-million TEUs

2025 June 24

18:13

EST-Floattech expands Octopus Series portfolio with new LFP battery modules

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news