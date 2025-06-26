Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

Fincantieri says it has been awarded a new contract for the construction of two PPA-Multipurpose Combat Ships under Italian Navy's fleet renewal program with. The MCSs will replace the vessels previously earmarked for the Indonesian Navy.

The contract extension, originally launched under the most recent “Naval Act,” is managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement) within the Temporary Business Grouping (RTI) formed by Fincantieri, as lead contractor, and Leonardo, as partner. For Fincantieri, the value of the contract for the two new units is approximately 700 million euros, which includes works already carried out on the previous units now destined for Indonesia.

The two new PPA-Multipurpose Combat Ships will be delivered in the “Light Plus” configuration at Fincantieri’s Integrated Shipyard in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030, respectively.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: “This contract confirms the strategic importance of the program, highlighting our Group’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to the operational needs of the Italian Navy. The new units bolster the national supply chain, ensuring production continuity and employment stability, while also strengthening Italy’s role as a central player in the global defense geopolitical landscape, where shipbuilding is increasingly a key element of influence and international cooperation.”

Technical Features: PPA-Multipurpose Combat Ship:

The PPA-Multipurpose Combat Ship is a highly flexible vessel capable of serving multiple functions, ranging from patrol missions with sea rescue capacity to civil protection operations, and acting as a first-line fighting vessel. The production program follows a 'fitted for' approach, enabling the integration of additional capabilities over time—starting from a shared platform and evolving toward a fully equipped configuration The combat system is available in different configurations: from a “light” version for patrol tasks integrated with self-defence capabilities, to a “full” version providing complete defence capabilities. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

Overall length: 143 meters

Speed: more than 31 knots

Crew: 171 personnel

Equipped with a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

Capacity to supply drinking water and electrical power to land