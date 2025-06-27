Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

Key Findings:

• Wind and solar combined grew by 16%, reinforcing their role as the fastest growing areas of the energy system. China was responsible for 57% of new additions with solar almost doubling in just two years.

• Wind and solar grew nearly nine times faster than total energy demand, and fossil fuels also grew (just over 1%) in 2024.

• The world saw a 2% annual rise in total energy demand, reaching a new high of 592 EJ.

• All-time records were reached across ALL forms of energy (coal, oil, gas, renewables, hydro and nuclear).

• At 4%, electricity demand growth continued to outpace total energy demand growth, an indicator that the age of electricity is not just emerging but is shaping a new global energy system.

The Energy Institute (EI), in collaboration with Kearney and KPMG, released the 74th edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy, offering the first complete look at global energy data for 2024.

In a year when average air temperatures consistently breached the 1.5°C warming threshold, global CO₂-equivalent emissions from energy rose by 1%, marking yet another record, the fourth in as many years.

Wind and solar energy alone expanded by an impressive 16% in 2024, nine times faster than total energy demand. Yet this growth did not fully counterbalance rising demand elsewhere, with total fossil fuel use growing by just over 1%, highlighting a transition defined as much by disorder as by progress.

Crude oil demand in OECD countries remained flat, following a slight decline in the previous year. In contrast, non-OECD countries saw oil consumption rise by 1%, where much of the world’s energy demand growth is concentrated and fossil fuels continue to play a dominant role. Notably, Chinese crude oil demand fell in 2024 by 1.2%, indicating that 2023 may have reached a peak. Elsewhere, global natural gas demand rebounded, rising by 2.5% as gas markets rebalanced after 2023 slump.

India’s demand for coal rose 4% in 2024 and now equals that of the CIS, Southern and Central America, North America, and Europe combined.

These trends underscore a stark truth: while renewable energy is scaling faster than ever, global demand is rising even faster. Rather than replacing fossil fuels, renewables are adding to the overall energy mix. This pattern, marked by simultaneous growth in clean and conventional energy illustrates the structural, economic, and geopolitical barriers to achieving a truly coordinated global energy transition.

The EI Statistical Review of World Energy analyses data on world energy markets from the prior year. It has been providing timely, comprehensive and objective data to the energy community since 1952, originally from bp and, since 2023, under the custodianship of the EI and its coauthors KPMG and Kearney.

Data compilation is undertaken by Heriot-Watt University and additional support is provided by our Knowledge Partner S&P Global Commodities and, during the transition period, by bp. The Statistical Review continues to be full, first and free: the fullest, most reliable account of energy production, consumption, trade and emissions; the first data source to provide a complete global picture of the previous year; and completely free to access for users.