  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 27   09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

Key Findings:
• Wind and solar combined grew by 16%, reinforcing their role as the fastest growing areas of the energy system. China was responsible for 57% of new additions with solar almost doubling in just two years.
• Wind and solar grew nearly nine times faster than total energy demand, and fossil fuels also grew (just over 1%) in 2024.
• The world saw a 2% annual rise in total energy demand, reaching a new high of 592 EJ.
• All-time records were reached across ALL forms of energy (coal, oil, gas, renewables, hydro and nuclear).
• At 4%, electricity demand growth continued to outpace total energy demand growth, an indicator that the age of electricity is not just emerging but is shaping a new global energy system.

The Energy Institute (EI), in collaboration with Kearney and KPMG, released the 74th edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy, offering the first complete look at global energy data for 2024.

In a year when average air temperatures consistently breached the 1.5°C warming threshold, global CO₂-equivalent emissions from energy rose by 1%, marking yet another record, the fourth in as many years.

Wind and solar energy alone expanded by an impressive 16% in 2024, nine times faster than total energy demand. Yet this growth did not fully counterbalance rising demand elsewhere, with total fossil fuel use growing by just over 1%, highlighting a transition defined as much by disorder as by progress.

Crude oil demand in OECD countries remained flat, following a slight decline in the previous year. In contrast, non-OECD countries saw oil consumption rise by 1%, where much of the world’s energy demand growth is concentrated and fossil fuels continue to play a dominant role. Notably, Chinese crude oil demand fell in 2024 by 1.2%, indicating that 2023 may have reached a peak. Elsewhere, global natural gas demand rebounded, rising by 2.5% as gas markets rebalanced after 2023 slump.

India’s demand for coal rose 4% in 2024 and now equals that of the CIS, Southern and Central America, North America, and Europe combined.

These trends underscore a stark truth: while renewable energy is scaling faster than ever, global demand is rising even faster. Rather than replacing fossil fuels, renewables are adding to the overall energy mix. This pattern, marked by simultaneous growth in clean and conventional energy illustrates the structural, economic, and geopolitical barriers to achieving a truly coordinated global energy transition.

The EI Statistical Review of World Energy analyses data on world energy markets from the prior year. It has been providing timely, comprehensive and objective data to the energy community since 1952, originally from bp and, since 2023, under the custodianship of the EI and its coauthors KPMG and Kearney.

Data compilation is undertaken by Heriot-Watt University and additional support is provided by our Knowledge Partner S&P Global Commodities and, during the transition period, by bp. The Statistical Review continues to be full, first and free: the fullest, most reliable account of energy production, consumption, trade and emissions; the first data source to provide a complete global picture of the previous year; and completely free to access for users.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:15

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

13:06

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

12:33

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

11:37

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news