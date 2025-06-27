Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

“Viking Vesta”, the second of a new series of cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been delivered on June 2025 at the Ancona shipyard, the shipbuilding company said.

The ceremony was attended by Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking and by Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.

The unit is placed in the small cruise ship segment. With a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, “Viking Vesta” is equipped with 499 cabins, and is able to accommodate 998 passengers on board. The unit is the 14th ship delivered by Fincantieri to Viking, including the two expedition cruise vessels built by the Norwegian subsidiary Vard.

Considering the ships ordered to date, and the contracts and options agreements signed in the last months, whose finalization is subject to access to financing as per industry practice, the strong and long-lasting relationship between Fincantieri and Viking encompasses 28 ships.

Fincantieri and Viking, also, recently announced the first cruise ship in the world to be powered by hydrogen stored onboard for both propulsion and onboard electricity generation, the “Viking Libra”, with delivery scheduled for late 2026. This ship is also currently under construction at the yard in Ancona and will be capable of navigating and operating with zero emissions, allowing it to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas. Her sister ship, the “Viking Astrea” - under construction at the same yard and set for delivery in 2027 – will feature the same innovative hydrogen-based technology.

The Viking ships are all built according to the latest navigation and safety regulations. They are equipped with high-efficiency engines and systems that minimize exhaust gas pollution, meeting the strictest environmental standards.