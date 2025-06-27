  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

2025 June 27   11:37

offshore

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

Bernhard Schulte Offshore has taken delivery of its latest Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) from Ulstein Verft in Norway. The newbuilding, which was christened ‘Windea Curie’ on 26 June, is now being deployed for the charterer TenneT, a leading offshore transmission system operator in the European Union, to support its offshore grid connection facilities in the North Sea, BS Offshore said.

“Our new ‘Windea Curie’ is an excellent addition to our offshore fleet of now four ultra-modern vessels”, says Matthias Müller, Managing Director at Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO). “The new ship and her subsequent sister vessel will not only add more capacity to our offshore fleet but also strengthen our competitiveness and reputation due to design features leading to improved fuel economy and flexible employment.”

“The christening of the ‘Windea Curie’ marks a significant step in our mission to operate a reliable and sustainable offshore grid infrastructure”, says Erik Hiensch, Head Offshore Operations Netherlands at TenneT. “This state-of-the-art CSOV will play an important role in supporting our operations in the North Sea, enabling safe and efficient access to our offshore platforms.”

“We are proud to deliver the ‘Windea Curie’ to Bernhard Schulte Offshore, marking another milestone in our long-standing and successful partnership. This vessel, along with her sister ship, showcases the innovative spirit and high standards that define our collaboration. Together, we are advancing maritime technology and sustainability, delivering exceptional performance and reliability for offshore operations”, says Lars Lühr Olsen, Managing Director at Ulstein Verft.

‘Windea Curie’, which utilises Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design, features two sterns and azimuth propellers located at both fore and aft, making her an ideal choice for Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations and reducing the fuel consumption. Regardless of whether the vessel is facing towards or away from the weather, it maintains excellent operability and flexibility. With the TWIN X-STERN solution, the ship can achieve improved fuel efficiency while also minimising motion, the latter a crucial element for gangway operations and for safety as the technicians need high-quality rest to perform their duties.

The new offshore vessel has a large, height-adjustable, centrally positioned walk-to-work motion compensated gangway and elevator tower for personnel and cargo transfers. Furthermore, a 3D compensated crane capable of 5-ton offshore cargo lifts is installed, enhancing operational efficiency and versatility. The optimised on-board logistics include large storage capacities and stepless approach to the offshore installations.

‘Windea Curie’ has a length of 89.6 m and a beam of 19.2 m. The vessel offers up to 90 cabins with windows for charterers’ offshore personnel. In total, there are 111 cabins providing comfortable living conditions for up to 132 individuals. The ship is equipped with hybrid battery propulsion and prepared for methanol fuel to enable low-carbon operations. It is flexible and attractive for employment within areas such as O&M (Operation and Maintenance) or construction support, especially in challenging weather and sea conditions.

The newbuilding is named after the famous physicist and chemist Marie Curie, who was honoured twice with the Nobel Prize for her achievements. This continues the tradition of naming BSO’s offshore vessels after outstanding personalities and scientists, as the ‘Windea La Cour’, ‘Windea Leibniz’ and ‘Windea Jules Verne’.

The sister ship of the ‘Windea Curie’ is currently under construction at Ulstein Verft in Norway with delivery planned in August 2025. It will expand the BSO fleet to five offshore service vessels, all highly flexible in operation to support the offshore wind energy market as well as the oil and gas segment.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:15

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

13:06

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

12:33

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news