ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

Floating storage and injection units gaining traction as a decarbonization solution

ABS says it has published a new technical paper that provides analysis of the offshore technologies supporting carbon capture and storage (CCS), a much-publicized approach to support heavy industry’s journey to lower carbon energy solutions.

In the research, ABS dissects the shift to dedicated carbon dioxide (CO2) injection and storage facilities from existing enhanced oil recovery processes where CO2 is injected into a reduced pressurized oil reservoir to recover residual remaining oil.

Floating Storage and Injection Units (FSIUs) are showing promise as a platform to process and transfer CO2 for permanent storage in empty wells. The FSIU can serve not only as an injection facility but also as a floating CO2 storage and processing terminal prior to injection.

“As a trusted advisor for the offshore industry, ABS is proud to deliver insightful research and comprehensive reporting that tackle complex challenges such as offshore carbon capture and storage. With rapidly evolving environmental regulations, we serve our clients and stakeholders with technical guidance on best practices and innovative technologies to support informed decision making,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

ABS is guiding the industry with leading research and insights for technology advancement in the marine and offshore industries.