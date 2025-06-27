  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

2025 June 27   12:33

bunkering

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

Shanghai QiYao Environmental Technology Co., Ltd says that on Jan. 25, 2025, EVER TOP, the container ship equipped with the world's first full-process carbon capture system developed by Shanghai QiYao Environmental Technology Co., Ltd（SMDERI QET), a subsidiary of Shanghai Marine Deisel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI), a unit of the China State Shipbuilding Company (CSSC), completed its first overseas Liquid Carbon Dioxide (LCO₂) offloading in the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Through the port crane a twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) filled with LCO₂ was steadily unloaded, representing another milestone in the back-end processing of carbon capture technology in shipping industry since the LCO₂ discharge in Yangshan Port, Shanghai in April, 2024.

Prior to the implementation of this offloading work, SMDERI QET had fully communicated with the local ports, customs, environmental protection agency, classification societies and other relevant authorities in the Netherlands, which guaranteed the successful offloading of LCO₂ from SMDERI QET's ship carbon capture system for the first time overseas.

SMDERI QET has made an active response to the national ‘Carbon Peak’ and ‘Carbon Neutrality’ strategies. In January 2024, it yielded the world's first CO₂ capture system, EVER TOP, which covers the whole process of absorption, compression, liquefaction and storage. April of the same year witnessed the unprecedented LCO₂ offloading from ship to shore in Shanghai Yangshan Port. Moreover, the world's first CII assessment and deduction operation of carbon capture system on board was maded in October 2024. Together with the smooth implementation of LCO₂ offloading in Rotterdam Port, SMDERI QET provides a feasible path to the green and low-carbon development of the shipping industry, which is of great significance to promote the development of carbon neutral industry and support the greenhouse gas emission reduction strategic decision of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:15

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

13:06

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

11:37

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news