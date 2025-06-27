First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

Shanghai QiYao Environmental Technology Co., Ltd says that on Jan. 25, 2025, EVER TOP, the container ship equipped with the world's first full-process carbon capture system developed by Shanghai QiYao Environmental Technology Co., Ltd（SMDERI QET), a subsidiary of Shanghai Marine Deisel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI), a unit of the China State Shipbuilding Company (CSSC), completed its first overseas Liquid Carbon Dioxide (LCO₂) offloading in the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Through the port crane a twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) filled with LCO₂ was steadily unloaded, representing another milestone in the back-end processing of carbon capture technology in shipping industry since the LCO₂ discharge in Yangshan Port, Shanghai in April, 2024.

Prior to the implementation of this offloading work, SMDERI QET had fully communicated with the local ports, customs, environmental protection agency, classification societies and other relevant authorities in the Netherlands, which guaranteed the successful offloading of LCO₂ from SMDERI QET's ship carbon capture system for the first time overseas.

SMDERI QET has made an active response to the national ‘Carbon Peak’ and ‘Carbon Neutrality’ strategies. In January 2024, it yielded the world's first CO₂ capture system, EVER TOP, which covers the whole process of absorption, compression, liquefaction and storage. April of the same year witnessed the unprecedented LCO₂ offloading from ship to shore in Shanghai Yangshan Port. Moreover, the world's first CII assessment and deduction operation of carbon capture system on board was maded in October 2024. Together with the smooth implementation of LCO₂ offloading in Rotterdam Port, SMDERI QET provides a feasible path to the green and low-carbon development of the shipping industry, which is of great significance to promote the development of carbon neutral industry and support the greenhouse gas emission reduction strategic decision of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).