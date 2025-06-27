  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

2025 June 27   13:06

ports

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

The Chinese port hit the 20 million teu mark 15 days earlier than in 2024, recording a new half-year high.

“Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has fully leveraged its hub advantage as the world's largest port steadily by deepening strategic cooperation with shipping companies and port enterprises, innovatively launching the dual fast logistics model of ‘Sea-Rail Express + China-Europe Express,’ opening new routes and optimising slot allocation,” Seatrade Maritime reports citing the port statistics.

As the end of May, the annual LNG bunkering volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port exceeded 100,000 cubic meters for the first time, marking a new milestone in its green transformation of ship fuel supply.

Zhejiang province’s first "green electricity terminal"—the integrated wind, solar, and energy storage project at Meishan Low-Carbon Terminal of Ningbo-Zhoushan port, has been fully completed and put into operation, pushing the high-quality development of the port.

It has already supplied over 26 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Meishan port area, which can meet the energy consumption demand for operating 50 quay cranes at 10m teu-class container terminal for half a year.

With several new routes added in the first half, the total number of container services at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has reached 308, including the "Gemini Alliance." Additionally, the port has accommodated 210 ultra-large container ships, further solidifying its position as an international hub.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:15

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

12:33

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

11:37

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news