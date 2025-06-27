Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

Karmsund Hydrogen—owned by Norwegian Hydrogen, Sigma, and Karmsund Group—is partnering with HydePoint to build a green hydrogen facility in Karmsund, aimed at cutting emissions in local industry. The facility will be located at Karmsund Group’s Service Base, offering direct access to hydrogen users in both the maritime and onshore sectors. The project plans to produce more than 3000 tons annually based on 20 MW installed electrolysis capacity, HydePoint said.

Built on industrial needs and regional strength

The initiative is directly based on the needs of local industry and reflects a strong regional ambition to reduce emissions and support sustainable growth. By offering locally produced green hydrogen, the project will enable the decarbonization of key industrial sectors and strengthen the region’s maritime industry through clean fuel solutions.

Floating and flexible hydrogen production

HydePoint brings specialized technology and experience in maritime hydrogen production. Their solution integrates a barge system with onshore infrastructure, enabling modular and flexible deployment of hydrogen capacity. This allows production to scale with demand while staying close to end users.

Targeting first production in 2028

The project will follow a structured development process, targeting first hydrogen deliveries in 2028. The project partners are already in active dialogue with industrial and maritime customers, ensuring the production is tailored to real, local demand. This close engagement is key to building viable offtake agreements and supporting long-term decarbonization across sectors.

With strong local ownership, technical expertise, and close collaboration across sectors, the project is positioned to become a reference for clean energy innovation in coastal environments.

About Karmsund Group

Karmsund Group is a Norwegian investment company with a strategic focus on the maritime sector and industrial real estate. Headquartered in Norway and owned by Norwegian private investors, the group operates through several subsidiaries, including Karmsund Servicebase, Karmsund Contracting, and Karmsund Estonia. In addition to active ownership, Karmsund Group also holds minority stakes in selected companies, supporting long-term value creation through targeted co-investments.

About Sigma

Sigma Hydrogen AS is a Norwegian technology company based in Oslo, focused on improving the market optimization of green hydrogen production. By combining data-driven insight with targeted innovation, Sigma aims to make hydrogen production more profitable and better aligned with real-time market conditions. The company is committed to developing smarter solutions that help accelerate the hydrogen economy.

www.sigmahydrogen.no

About Norwegian Hydrogen

Norwegian Hydrogen AS is developing a comprehensive network of green hydrogen production sites and distribution systems throughout the Nordics. These are designed to meet future zero-emission energy demands across several industrial segments. The company is backed by industrial owners with a strong global footprint across the hydrogen industry, such as Fortescue, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Flakk Group and Hexagon Purus. Norwegian Hydrogen’s headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway, and the company also has offices in Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Hirtshals.

About HydePoint AS

HydePoint, headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, with additional offices in Oslo, is a leading innovator providing technology for hydrogen production at sea, committed to delivering sustainable hydrogen solutions for the maritime and industrial sectors. The company is backed by strategic partnerships and industry leaders, including Kongsberg Group, Moreld, and Vergia (Swiss Life Asset Managers), each contributing with their unique expertise and resources to support HydePoint’s mission.