  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

2025 June 27   13:15

hydrogen

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

Karmsund Hydrogen—owned by Norwegian Hydrogen, Sigma, and Karmsund Group—is partnering with HydePoint to build a green hydrogen facility in Karmsund, aimed at cutting emissions in local industry. The facility will be located at Karmsund Group’s Service Base, offering direct access to hydrogen users in both the maritime and onshore sectors. The project plans to produce more than 3000 tons annually based on 20 MW installed electrolysis capacity, HydePoint said.

Built on industrial needs and regional strength
The initiative is directly based on the needs of local industry and reflects a strong regional ambition to reduce emissions and support sustainable growth. By offering locally produced green hydrogen, the project will enable the decarbonization of key industrial sectors and strengthen the region’s maritime industry through clean fuel solutions.

Floating and flexible hydrogen production
HydePoint brings specialized technology and experience in maritime hydrogen production. Their solution integrates a barge system with onshore infrastructure, enabling modular and flexible deployment of hydrogen capacity. This allows production to scale with demand while staying close to end users.

Targeting first production in 2028
The project will follow a structured development process, targeting first hydrogen deliveries in 2028. The project partners are already in active dialogue with industrial and maritime customers, ensuring the production is tailored to real, local demand. This close engagement is key to building viable offtake agreements and supporting long-term decarbonization across sectors.

With strong local ownership, technical expertise, and close collaboration across sectors, the project is positioned to become a reference for clean energy innovation in coastal environments.

About Karmsund Group
Karmsund Group is a Norwegian investment company with a strategic focus on the maritime sector and industrial real estate. Headquartered in Norway and owned by Norwegian private investors, the group operates through several subsidiaries, including Karmsund Servicebase, Karmsund Contracting, and Karmsund Estonia. In addition to active ownership, Karmsund Group also holds minority stakes in selected companies, supporting long-term value creation through targeted co-investments.

About Sigma
Sigma Hydrogen AS is a Norwegian technology company based in Oslo, focused on improving the market optimization of green hydrogen production. By combining data-driven insight with targeted innovation, Sigma aims to make hydrogen production more profitable and better aligned with real-time market conditions. The company is committed to developing smarter solutions that help accelerate the hydrogen economy.
 www.sigmahydrogen.no 

About Norwegian Hydrogen
Norwegian Hydrogen AS is developing a comprehensive network of green hydrogen production sites and distribution systems throughout the Nordics. These are designed to meet future zero-emission energy demands across several industrial segments. The company is backed by industrial owners with a strong global footprint across the hydrogen industry, such as Fortescue, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Flakk Group and Hexagon Purus. Norwegian Hydrogen’s headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway, and the company also has offices in Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Hirtshals.

About HydePoint AS
HydePoint, headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, with additional offices in Oslo, is a leading innovator providing technology for hydrogen production at sea, committed to delivering sustainable hydrogen solutions for the maritime and industrial sectors. The company is backed by strategic partnerships and industry leaders, including Kongsberg Group, Moreld, and Vergia (Swiss Life Asset Managers), each contributing with their unique expertise and resources to support HydePoint’s mission.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:06

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

12:33

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

11:37

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news