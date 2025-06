Maersk has announced that its Gulf Ocean Express (GOEX) service will move from Bay Port Container Terminal to Barbours Cut Terminal in Houston per the following:

Last GOEX vessel calling Bay Port Container Terminal:

Meridian 525S

Houston ETA: June 18th

Houston ETD: June 19th

First GOEX vessel calling Barbours Cut Terminal:

MSC Express III 526A

Houston ETA: June 30th

Houston ETD: July 1st