2025 June 27   15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

Regular inspections of material handling equipment are critical to ensuring safety, optimal performance

Kalmar says it has launched 'Inspector', a digital inspection application to streamline routine inspections of material-handling equipment. Inspector, part of the MyKalmar ecosystem, makes equipment inspections more efficient and allows inspection data to be stored centrally for analysis and reporting purposes. The application is available as both a standalone mobile app and as an optional module for customers with a valid MyKalmar INSIGHT subscription.

Timely, regular inspections of material handling equipment are critical to ensuring safety, optimal performance and compliance with company health and safety practices and relevant local regulations. With Inspector, users can document inspections accurately, store data digitally and more easily identify and record maintenance needs.

Users can complete a checklist of customisable inspection questions, add notes and attach images and video and audio clips. Data is saved centrally and a summary can be shared with relevant personnel such as fleet managers. For example, the checklist can include prompts to inspect the oil level and looking for signs of oil leaks, examining the condition of the tyres and checking tyre pressures. The standalone Inspector is easy to use on any equipment (Kalmar or third-party) as it requires no connectivity or hardware installation. 

Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

