LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

With the Hong Kong Convention on ship recycling taking effect, a new webinar series aims to guide shipowners through the growing regulatory and reputational risks.

Lloyd's Register (LR) says it has launched a new webinar series to help shipowners and recycling facilities navigate the complex compliance requirements of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC), which came into effect yesterday (26 June 2025).

Adopted in 2009, the HKC is overseen by the International Maritime Organization and aims to ensure that ship recycling does not pose unnecessary risk to human health or the environment. It covers both the safety and environmental conditions for ship recycling facilities and requires identification of the hazardous materials on a ship throughout its operational life and at the point of recycling.

Shipowners will be required to ensure their ships carry a certified Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) for the operational life of their ship. For newbuilds, compliance will be mandatory from delivery post-June 2025. Existing ships will need to be certified at their next scheduled harmonised renewal survey, before 26 June 2030. At the point a ship is sent for recycling, it will need to undergo a final survey at a ship recycling facility in a country which is a signatory to the HKC. The facility must be authorised under national legislation and develop a ship specific recycling plan for every ship they process.

This new framework will operate alongside existing regulations such as the regional EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR) and the broader Basel Convention (BC). Both the EU SRR and the BC place requirements on ships. Consequently, with the entry into force of the global regulation of end-of-life ships via the HKC, careful coordination across multiple compliance regimes will be required.

LR's webinar programme delivers practical guidance on the HKC’s three core pillars: Inventory of Hazardous Materials requirements, Final Survey provisions for end-of-life vessels, and Certification demands for ship recycling facilities.

The series addresses critical implementation timelines, including the immediate applicability for recycling activities from 26 June 2025, regardless of contract signature dates, and ensuring all stakeholders understand their obligations under various operational scenarios.

To support the industry and help companies meet the new obligations, LR offers a full suite of services ranging from IHM certification for both HKC and EU SRR compliance, final surveys to provide International Ready for Recycling Certificates, to the authorisation of ship recycling yards under the HKC.

Beyond mandatory statutory certification, LR also offers advisory services to promote best practices for shipowners at end-of-life. This includes an ‘Audit During Recycling' (ADR) service providing third party due diligence through the recycling of a ship, general advice on end-of-life strategies and ship recycling facility choices, as well as technical and commercial studies for ship recycling facilities.

Jennifer Riley-James, Lead Regulatory Specialist, Lloyd’s Register, said: “The Hong Kong Convention is a significant moment for global ship recycling standards, and the maritime industry needs expert guidance to navigate this complex new landscape. This webinar series delivers the practical knowledge and regulatory insight that ship owners, operators and recycling facilities require to achieve full compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Lloyd’s Register is a global leader in Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) certification and has played a key role in shaping international ship recycling legislation. As a representative of IACS at the IMO and a contributor to EU regulatory development, LR brings over 15 years of experience in ship recycling projects working in an advisory capacity across China, Turkey, and India.