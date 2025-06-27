Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

Private sector investments exceed SAR 2.2 Billion

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization, signed contracts to privatize multipurpose cargo terminals at eight Saudi ports under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model spanning 20 years. The agreements were signed with national partners Saudi Global Ports and Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company. Private sector investments will exceed SAR 2.2 billion, Mawani said in its news release.

The contracts were signed tn the presence of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of Mawan. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki, Acting President of Mawani; Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil, Chairman of Saudi Global Ports; Mr. Aamer Alireza, Chairman of Red Sea Gateway Terminal; and a number of other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser noted that these successive private sector investments reflect the strong appeal of Saudi ports and the logistics sector — a sector that receives generous support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, may God protect them. He also stated that Saudi ports have witnessed remarkable progress in operational efficiency, cargo handling rates, and maritime connectivity, according to international indices — driven by significant investments from leading global and national logistics companies.

The Minister emphasized that the transport and logistics ecosystem will continue to strengthen its partnerships with the private sector across all areas and regions of the Kingdom. He noted that these privatization contracts represent an extension of Mawani’s strategic partnerships with major national and international companies, enabling growth in the maritime transport sector, diversifying the economy, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub — in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, H.E. Mr. Mohannad bin Ahmed Basodan, CEO of the National Center for Privatization, affirmed that the Center aims to empower the private sector to play a key role in enhancing public services and improving operational efficiency. He noted that the signing of these privatization contracts across eight seaports is one of the most significant initiatives in this regard, enabling the private sector to leverage its expertise to develop advanced maritime services aligned with the highest global standards — thereby enhancing operational performance and unlocking broad prospects for economic growth. These efforts also reflect the Center’s vision of building an effective privatization ecosystem that delivers sustainable economic impact and supports the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global logistics hub under Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the contracts, Saudi Global Ports will develop, manage, and operate multipurpose terminals at four Eastern Province ports under Mawani’s jurisdiction: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, and Ras Al-Khair Port.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal will manage the development and operations of multipurpose terminals at four Western Province ports: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jazan Port.

The privatization contracts for King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu involve increasing container handling capacity through the deployment of the latest STS and RTG cranes, reach stackers, modern trucks and trailers, as well as reducing truck turnaround times and vessel berth stays — all contributing to improved operational efficiency.

Notably, these privatization contracts between Mawani and the private sector were signed following approval from the Supervisory Committee for Privatization in the Transport and Logistics Sector, chaired by H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. They aim to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports, expand operational capacity, support economic growth, and contribute to sustainable development.