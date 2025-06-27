  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

2025 June 27   17:39

ports

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

Private sector investments exceed SAR 2.2 Billion

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization, signed contracts to privatize multipurpose cargo terminals at eight Saudi ports under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model spanning 20 years. The agreements were signed with national partners Saudi Global Ports and Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company. Private sector investments will exceed SAR 2.2 billion, Mawani said in its news release.

The contracts were signed tn the presence of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of Mawan. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki, Acting President of Mawani; Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil, Chairman of Saudi Global Ports; Mr. Aamer Alireza, Chairman of Red Sea Gateway Terminal; and a number of other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser noted that these successive private sector investments reflect the strong appeal of Saudi ports and the logistics sector — a sector that receives generous support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, may God protect them. He also stated that Saudi ports have witnessed remarkable progress in operational efficiency, cargo handling rates, and maritime connectivity, according to international indices — driven by significant investments from leading global and national logistics companies.

The Minister emphasized that the transport and logistics ecosystem will continue to strengthen its partnerships with the private sector across all areas and regions of the Kingdom. He noted that these privatization contracts represent an extension of Mawani’s strategic partnerships with major national and international companies, enabling growth in the maritime transport sector, diversifying the economy, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub — in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, H.E. Mr. Mohannad bin Ahmed Basodan, CEO of the National Center for Privatization, affirmed that the Center aims to empower the private sector to play a key role in enhancing public services and improving operational efficiency. He noted that the signing of these privatization contracts across eight seaports is one of the most significant initiatives in this regard, enabling the private sector to leverage its expertise to develop advanced maritime services aligned with the highest global standards — thereby enhancing operational performance and unlocking broad prospects for economic growth. These efforts also reflect the Center’s vision of building an effective privatization ecosystem that delivers sustainable economic impact and supports the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global logistics hub under Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the contracts, Saudi Global Ports will develop, manage, and operate multipurpose terminals at four Eastern Province ports under Mawani’s jurisdiction: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, and Ras Al-Khair Port.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal will manage the development and operations of multipurpose terminals at four Western Province ports: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jazan Port.

The privatization contracts for King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu involve increasing container handling capacity through the deployment of the latest STS and RTG cranes, reach stackers, modern trucks and trailers, as well as reducing truck turnaround times and vessel berth stays — all contributing to improved operational efficiency.

Notably, these privatization contracts between Mawani and the private sector were signed following approval from the Supervisory Committee for Privatization in the Transport and Logistics Sector, chaired by H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. They aim to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports, expand operational capacity, support economic growth, and contribute to sustainable development.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:15

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

13:06

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

12:33

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

11:37

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

16:29

Taiwanese owner orders WinGD XDFM dual-fuel methanol and X-Engine methanol-ready engine designs for over 30 container vessels

16:05

Cosco Shipping’s four new gas carriers will operate with Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply systems

15:57

CMA CGM deploys additional vessel on its Transatlantic service

14:01

BOEM proposes oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

13:41

Stena Line's hybrid ferry Stena Futura completes sea trials in China

12:16

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 26, 2025

11:42

Econowind installs four VentoFoils on tanker M/T Jutlandia Swan

11:08

Maersk launches digital solution helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility and complexity

10:17

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

09:31

DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology unlocking new revenue streams for operators

2025 June 25

18:23

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

17:40

NEDO selects Mitsui E&S for a subsidy to develop hydrogen refueling system

17:31

Bureau Veritas calls for systemic industry change to support a sustainable blue economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news