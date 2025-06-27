Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

Ningbo-Zhoushan port’s container volume has already exceeded 20 million teu before the half-way point in the year.

According to the Chinese port statistics it handled 20 million TEUs 15 days earlier than in 2024, recording a new half-year high, Seatrade Maritime reported.

“Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has fully leveraged its hub advantage as the world's largest port steadily by deepening strategic cooperation with shipping companies and port enterprises, innovatively launching the dual fast logistics model of ‘Sea-Rail Express + China-Europe Express,’ opening new routes and optimising slot allocation,” said the port.

As the end of May, the annual LNG bunkering volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port exceeded 100,000 cubic meters for the first time, marking a new milestone in its green transformation of ship fuel supply.

Zhejiang province’s first "green electricity terminal"—the integrated wind, solar, and energy storage project at Meishan Low-Carbon Terminal of Ningbo-Zhoushan port, has been fully completed and put into operation, pushing the high-quality development of the port.

It has already supplied over 26 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Meishan port area, which can meet the energy consumption demand for operating 50 quay cranes at 10m teu-class container terminal for half a year.

With several new routes added in the first half, the total number of container services at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has reached 308, including the "Gemini Alliance." Additionally, the port has accommodated 210 ultra-large container ships, further solidifying its position as an international hub.