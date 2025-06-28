  1. Home
2025 June 28   12:18

offshore

DOF Group ASA secures two long term contracts from Petrobras, Brazil

The two contracts have a combined value of more than USD 275 million

DOF Group ASA (“DOF”) says it has been awarded two new contracts by Petrobras in Brazil. Skandi Logger, an AHTS with 250t bollard pull built in 2009, has been contracted for a 4-year engagement with Petrobras, following the same competitive AHTS tender process that resulted in the contracts of Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty and Skandi Urca as previously announced. For this contract, expected to start in February 2026, Skandi Logger will be reflagged to Brazilian Flag.

Resulting from another competitive tender process, Skandi Achiever has been contracted as RSV for a 4-year engagement with Petrobras. Expected commencement is in December 2025, in direct continuation of her current contract with another client in Brazil. Petrobras’ contract foresees the utilisation of Achiever's 2 WROVs and subsea crane. 

The two contracts have a combined value of more than USD 275 million.

