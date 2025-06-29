  1. Home
2025 June 29   09:57

ports

StockSpace and Axione Development to establish AED 50M warehouse in KEZAD

KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, Grade A warehouse operator StockSpace and project master developer Axione Development have jointly announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement to establish a state-of-the-art Grade A warehouse facility in KEZAD Area A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah), AD Ports Group said.

StockSpace has invested AED 50M to set up its 14,200 square metre facility that will significantly contribute to the growth of F&B and FMCG industries in the region by providing prime quality warehousing space and operations. The company’s operations are set to create around 100 new jobs at the facility in KEZAD. 

Abu Dhabi plays a significant role in driving growth for the FMCG industry, contributing 36 percent of the UAE’s total food processing output. KEZAD is a key facilitator in its growth, providing world-class manufacturing, logistics and trade infrastructure within its advanced ecosystem specially designed to support the sector.

