Gibraltar Gov't conducts emergency response exercise at Bleak House

HM Government of Gibraltar conducted a multi-agency Tabletop Exercise (TTX) at Bleak House, simulating a major fire incident at the North Mole Power Station. The exercise was part of the Government’s ongoing programme of preparedness and risk mitigation activities, the Port of Gibraltar said.



The exercise, coordinated by the office of Civil Contingencies, aimed to test the readiness, coordination and response capabilities of emergency services and critical infrastructure stakeholders in the event of a serious fire impacting the power network.



Participants included representatives from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Ministry of the Environment, Gibraltar Port Authority, Airport Fire & Rescue Service, HM Customs, Border and Coast Guard Agency, Environmental Agency, Department of Education, Technical Services, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Gibraltar International Airport, and AquaGib.



The scenario tested inter-agency communication, decision-making and operational response protocols, while also identifying areas for improvement in contingency planning and resource mobilisation.



Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez, said: "This TTX has provided a valuable opportunity to validate our existing emergency procedures and strengthen collaboration across key sectors. The insights gained will feed directly into our continuous improvement process."



The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "Exercises like these are crucial to ensuring that Gibraltar remains prepared for any eventuality. The safety of our people and the resilience of our essential services depend on robust planning and inter-agency cooperation."



The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, said: "Our infrastructure resilience is a top priority. Exercises like this ensure that Gibraltar’s emergency services and supporting teams are always ready to respond quickly and effectively to any incident."