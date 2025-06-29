  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. SPARK and Hutchison Ports sign a concession agreement to develop Dry Port in Saudi Arabia

2025 June 29   13:12

ports

SPARK and Hutchison Ports sign a concession agreement to develop Dry Port in Saudi Arabia

King Salman Energy Park (“SPARK”) and Hutchison Ports are pleased to announce the signing of the concession agreement to manage and operate SPARK’s dry port and bonded logistics zone (“Dry Port”). The concession was awarded to a newly established joint venture, Energy City Logistics Company (“ECLC”), between SPARK and Colour Path Holdings Limited, a Hutchison Ports company. A signing ceremony was held to commemorate the special occasion, and it was attended by senior management from both companies, Hutchison Ports said.
 
SPARK is a 50 km2 global energy hub that is in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Under the concession, ECLC will be an exclusive operator to a $400M state-of-the-art logistics facility in SPARK. The new facility will provide services for handling containers, breakbulk and project cargo, storage yards, warehousing, customs clearance, bonded and non-bonded logistics solutions tailored to the needs of SPARK energy ecosystem. The Dry Port will accelerate the Eastern Province’s development as a regional logistics powerhouse with the integration of future GCC rail link, GCC highway and multiple expressways connected to SPARK site.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Saif Al Qahtani, SPARK’s President and CEO said, “The Dry Port is one of the key enablers for SPARK’s ecosystem. The signing of the concession agreement marks an important milestone for the Dry Port moving to the operation readiness phase.  ECLC will be ready for SPARK tenants from day one with integrated logistics solutions and efficient services, so they can focus on their productivity and value creation activities.”
 
Mr. Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports, said, “We are very pleased to participate in this mega project and contribute to the success of the Saudi Vision 2030 of developing the Kingdom into a global logistics hub. This partnership represents Hutchison Ports’ continued commitment to the Kingdom, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with future business opportunities.”

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

Port of Antwerp-Bruges welcomes Flemish and German governments for discussions on energy transition and industrial cooperation

15:20

BRS Group: Ammonia market update, 1H, 2025

14:28

Smart port boosts China-Vietnam trade

11:07

Gibraltar Gov't conducts emergency response exercise at Bleak House

09:57

StockSpace and Axione Development to establish AED 50M warehouse in KEZAD

2025 June 28

16:23

TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53 offshore Suriname

15:56

APL announces Fuel Adjustment Factor effective as of 1 July 2025

14:49

The CIB supports BC Ferries’ essential service upgrades

12:51

Kalmar’s climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative

12:18

DOF Group ASA secures two long term contracts from Petrobras, Brazil

11:46

DNV: New reporting requirements for GHG compliance services

10:13

Cybersecurity concept for FPSOs from Hanwha Ocean gets ABS approval

2025 June 27

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

16:17

IMO: New era for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

15:28

Global VLSFO prices decline for all week

15:01

Kalmar launches new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

14:21

ABS publishes analysis of offshore injection technologies for CCS

14:10

Maersk announces terminal change at Houston on GOEX

13:15

Industrial partners unite behind new hydrogen project in Haugesund, Norway

13:06

Half-year container volumes at Ningbo-Zhoushan port reach 20 million TEU

12:33

First-time liquid CO₂ unloading in Europe from a self-developed carbon capture system

11:37

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of the first of two CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

10:41

Fincantieri delivers “Viking Vesta” in Ancona 26 June 2025

10:09

ABS adds to its network of training centers new facility in Athens

09:28

Energy Institute: Renewables soar, but fossil fuels continue to rise as global electricity demand hits record levels

2025 June 26

18:16

Fincantieri secures orders from Italian Navy for two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

17:34

CMA CGM announces temporary rotation change on its SAFRAN service

17:23

NTSB: Towing vessel runs aground on submerged Ohio River jetty

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news