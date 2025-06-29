  1. Home
2025 June 29   15:44

Port of Antwerp-Bruges welcomes Flemish and German governments for discussions on energy transition and industrial cooperation

Policymakers and business leaders engage in dialogue at Port House during the Energy Talks

On 27 June, Port of Antwerp-Bruges welcomed representatives of the Flemish Government and the government of North Rhine-Westphalia for a joint governmental session at Port House in Antwerp. This coincided with the Energy Talks, a dialogue between policymakers and business leaders on topics such as cross-border energy infrastructure and the implementation of the European Clean Industrial Deal in our region. The choice of location was no accident. As Europe's chemical powerhouse and the logistics crossroads in the flow of products and shipments to the hinterland, Port of Antwerp-Bruges forms an essential link in the (industrial) cooperation between Flanders and North Rhine-Westphalia.

A Gateway to Europe and a link in the chain of sustainable industrial growth
Within Europe, Germany is Port of Antwerp-Bruges' main export partner and the second-largest country of origin of imported goods. Thanks to reliable connections by rail, inland navigation and pipelines, the port is heavily intertwined with the industrial regions of Germany, and North Rhine-Westphalia is one of its most important partners. The port's strategic partnership with duisport (Duisburger Hafen AG), the world's largest inland port, strengthens that connection. Together, the ports are investing in cross-border infrastructure and green industrial corridors. Port of Antwerp-Bruges is therefore not only an essential trading platform for the German economy but also a logistics and industrial hub within Europe.

A catalyst of industrial transformation
Energy transition is no longer a vision for the future, but an urgent reality and Port of Antwerp-Bruges is taking the lead in that regard.  For example, it is building a large-scale carbon transport network, and is investing in facilities for the importation of low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and biofuels. By 2030, Port of Antwerp-Bruges aims to import one million tons of hydrogen equivalents a year – not only for Belgium, but also as an energy source for industrial clusters in Germany and in other European countries.

All these projects are actively enabling the European Clean Industrial Deal, the focus of which is to create a competitive and climate-neutral industry, to become a reality. In addition to investments, this transition requires stable long-term policies and cross-border cooperation. The close relationship with Germany and duisport is a tangible example of this.

Ports as anchors of European resilience
During the government session, Flanders and North Rhine-Westphalia confirmed their shared ambition regarding renewable energy, the circular economy and knowledge sharing. The Energy Talks brought these goals to life and emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees this multilateral cooperation as a key to success. In a context of geopolitical tensions, scarce raw materials and competitiveness, Europe's ports have the potential to become stable anchors of energy security and climate resilience. At the same time, Port of Antwerp-Bruges is poised to act as a bridge between continents, further strengthening Europe's sustainable future.

